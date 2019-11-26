Evan Madill
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Basketball
College: Cal Maritime
Madill, a senior guard, scored 12 points and had 4 assists in a 100-69 win over West Coast Baptist on Thursday, then had 11 points and 4 rebounds in a 79-68 win over Westcliff on Saturday.
Collin Beckler
High school: Tokay
Sport: Basketball
College: Cal Maritime
Beckler, a senior forward, had 4 points against West Coast Baptist.
Jalen Valverde
High school: Elliot
Sport: Basketball
College: Mayville State (N.D.)
Valverde, a junior guard, had 13 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists in a 73-61 loss to Southwest Minnesota, then had 5 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds and 2 steals in a 100-68 loss to MSU-Moorhead.
Kat Tudor
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Basketball
College: Oregon State
Tudor, a senior guard on the rebound from a serious knee injury last season, saw her first action of the season in a 98-77 win over DePaul on Nov. 14 and finished with 3 rebounds in 10 minutes of play. She had 14 points and 3 boards in an 80-69 win over Missouri State on Nov. 17, then had 14 points, 4 boards and 2 assists in a 95-45 win over Southern Utah on Nov. 21.
Monica Valenzuela
High school: Lodi
Sport: Basketball
College: Holy Names
Valenzuela, a junior guard, had 12 points and 3 rebounds in an 81-46 loss to Stanislaus State, then had 8 points and 4 boards in an 82-32 loss to Cal State East Bay.
Haley Boynton
High school: Lodi
Sport: Cross country
College: Chico State
Boynton, a junior, placed 192nd in the women’s 6K at the NCAA Division II Championships on Saturday in Sacramento, finishing in 22 minutes, 41.0 seconds.
Wyatt Ming
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Football
College: Sacramento State
Ming, a senior lineman, started at center as the fourth-ranked Hornets took down UC Davis 27-17. Sac State tallied 530 yards of total offense in the win. The Hornets have a first-round bye in the FCS Playoffs, and will face the winner of Saturday’s Austin Peay/Furman game.
Sydney Marks
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Volleyball
College: Cal Baptist
Marks, a junior middle blocker, had 21 kills and 9 digs in the Lancers’ 3-2 win over UC Riverside in the regular-season finale, including kills on the final two points to seal the victory.
Adriana Baysinger
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Volleyball
College: Sonoma State
Baysinger, a junior middle blocker, had 4 kills, 5 aces, 3 assists and 3 blocks in a 3-2 win over UC San Diego in the CCAA Championship Tournament, then had 2 kills, 2 aces and 3 digs in a 3-1 loss to Cal State-L.A.
Brooklyn Gribaudo
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Soccer
College: Delta
Gribaudo, a sophomore defender, tallied an assist as the Mustangs opened the NorCal playoffs with a 5-1 win over Reedley on Saturday. Teammate Shaina Hummell (Lodi) also started in the victory for the No. 2 Mustangs.
Matthew Salas
High school: Tokay
Sport: Soccer
College: Delta
Salas, a freshman midfielder, scored the lone goal of the game as the Mustangs opened the NorCal playoffs with a 1-0 win over De Anza.
Kristen Sotelo
High school: Lodi
Sport: Cross country
College: Delta
Sotelo, a sophomore, placed 158th in the women’s 5K at the CCCAA Championships on Saturday at Woodward Park in Fresno, with a 23:17.3.
Briley Jordet
High school: Galt
Sport: Basketball
College: Cosumnes River
Jordet, a freshman guard, had 6 points and 4 rebounds in a 61-41 loss to Pasadena, then had 6 points and 3 boards in a 71-60 loss to San Diego Mesa, and had 5 points and 3 rebounds in a 65-62 win over Santa Barbara.
Veronica Alejandrez
High school: Lodi
Sport: Basketball
College: Cosumnes River
Alejandrez, a freshman forward, had 4 points and 6 rebounds against San Diego Mesa, and 2 points and 3 rebounds against Santa Barbara.
Ryan Gaarder
High school: Lodi
Sport: Basketball
Semi-Pro: Team Trouble (ABA)
Gaarder had 18 points, 6 boards, 4 steals and 3 assists in a 131-120 victory over Chico.
Do you know of a local athlete that has continued playing at the college or pro levels? If so, the News-Sentinel encourages you (parents, coaches, athletes and anyone else) to update us on how these former athletes are doing. We'd like to update our readers as often as possible. You can reach the News-Sentinel sports department by phone at 369-7035 or by e-mail at sports@lodinews.com.