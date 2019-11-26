Evan Madill

High school: St. Mary’s

Sport: Basketball

College: Cal Maritime

Madill, a senior guard, scored 12 points and had 4 assists in a 100-69 win over West Coast Baptist on Thursday, then had 11 points and 4 rebounds in a 79-68 win over Westcliff on Saturday.

Collin Beckler

High school: Tokay

Sport: Basketball

College: Cal Maritime

Beckler, a senior forward, had 4 points against West Coast Baptist.

Jalen Valverde

High school: Elliot

Sport: Basketball

College: Mayville State (N.D.)

Valverde, a junior guard, had 13 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists in a 73-61 loss to Southwest Minnesota, then had 5 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds and 2 steals in a 100-68 loss to MSU-Moorhead.

Kat Tudor

High school: St. Mary’s

Sport: Basketball

College: Oregon State

Tudor, a senior guard on the rebound from a serious knee injury last season, saw her first action of the season in a 98-77 win over DePaul on Nov. 14 and finished with 3 rebounds in 10 minutes of play. She had 14 points and 3 boards in an 80-69 win over Missouri State on Nov. 17, then had 14 points, 4 boards and 2 assists in a 95-45 win over Southern Utah on Nov. 21.

Monica Valenzuela

High school: Lodi

Sport: Basketball

College: Holy Names

Valenzuela, a junior guard, had 12 points and 3 rebounds in an 81-46 loss to Stanislaus State, then had 8 points and 4 boards in an 82-32 loss to Cal State East Bay.

Haley Boynton

High school: Lodi

Sport: Cross country

College: Chico State

Boynton, a junior, placed 192nd in the women’s 6K at the NCAA Division II Championships on Saturday in Sacramento, finishing in 22 minutes, 41.0 seconds.

Wyatt Ming

High school: St. Mary’s

Sport: Football

College: Sacramento State

Ming, a senior lineman, started at center as the fourth-ranked Hornets took down UC Davis 27-17. Sac State tallied 530 yards of total offense in the win. The Hornets have a first-round bye in the FCS Playoffs, and will face the winner of Saturday’s Austin Peay/Furman game.

Sydney Marks

High school: St. Mary’s

Sport: Volleyball

College: Cal Baptist

Marks, a junior middle blocker, had 21 kills and 9 digs in the Lancers’ 3-2 win over UC Riverside in the regular-season finale, including kills on the final two points to seal the victory.

Adriana Baysinger

High school: St. Mary’s

Sport: Volleyball

College: Sonoma State

Baysinger, a junior middle blocker, had 4 kills, 5 aces, 3 assists and 3 blocks in a 3-2 win over UC San Diego in the CCAA Championship Tournament, then had 2 kills, 2 aces and 3 digs in a 3-1 loss to Cal State-L.A.

Brooklyn Gribaudo

High school: St. Mary’s

Sport: Soccer

College: Delta

Gribaudo, a sophomore defender, tallied an assist as the Mustangs opened the NorCal playoffs with a 5-1 win over Reedley on Saturday. Teammate Shaina Hummell (Lodi) also started in the victory for the No. 2 Mustangs.

Matthew Salas

High school: Tokay

Sport: Soccer

College: Delta

Salas, a freshman midfielder, scored the lone goal of the game as the Mustangs opened the NorCal playoffs with a 1-0 win over De Anza.

Kristen Sotelo

High school: Lodi

Sport: Cross country

College: Delta

Sotelo, a sophomore, placed 158th in the women’s 5K at the CCCAA Championships on Saturday at Woodward Park in Fresno, with a 23:17.3.

Briley Jordet

High school: Galt

Sport: Basketball

College: Cosumnes River

Jordet, a freshman guard, had 6 points and 4 rebounds in a 61-41 loss to Pasadena, then had 6 points and 3 boards in a 71-60 loss to San Diego Mesa, and had 5 points and 3 rebounds in a 65-62 win over Santa Barbara.

Veronica Alejandrez

High school: Lodi

Sport: Basketball

College: Cosumnes River

Alejandrez, a freshman forward, had 4 points and 6 rebounds against San Diego Mesa, and 2 points and 3 rebounds against Santa Barbara.

Ryan Gaarder

High school: Lodi

Sport: Basketball

Semi-Pro: Team Trouble (ABA)

Gaarder had 18 points, 6 boards, 4 steals and 3 assists in a 131-120 victory over Chico.

