Quentin Thompson led Tokay with 15 points on Monday, but the Tigers’ boys basketball team fell to league foe Tracy. 64-31.
Brock Sell added 4 points, Aiden Edwards and Amit Gill had 3 each, and Umar Rasool, Zack Khan and Isaiah Gee had 2 each. Tokay remained winless in Tri-City Athletic League play at 0-7 (1-19 overall), and Tracy improved to 4-17 overall and 2-6 in the TCAL.
Modesto Christian 79, Lodi 50
Dylan Scott led with 13 points and Tony Rivera added 11 as the Flames lost to the TCAL-leading Crusaders on Monday.
Brayden Stout and Kevin Dondero added 7 points each, Asher Schroeder had 5, Steven Whiting had 3, and Adan Alvarez and Conner Davis had 2 each. Lodi dropped to 16-9 overall and 5-4 in the TCAL, while Modesto Christian stayed undefeated in league play at 8-0 and 20-3 overall.
Junior varsity boys
Tokay 48, Tracy 46
Lino Ruiz scored 16 points and Josh Young 14 as the Tigers held off the Bulldogs on Monday.
Maeher Dhaliwal added 9 points, Carlo Agbayani scored 5, Wil Hubbart had 3 and Abdullah Munir had 1.
Modesto Christian 79, Lodi 35
Nathan Morse led the Flames with 15 points in Monday’s loss, along with 4 each from Cole Smalley, Matt Shinn and Jacob Bechtold, 3 each from Noah Silvia and Blake Goen, 2 from Joey Dockery and 1 from Luke Leggitt.