GALT — Jalen Patterson ran down the court at The Hawks Nest with happiness displayed on his face.
The Liberty Ranch High boys basketball player wanted to fire up the home crowd and the school’s student rooting section that is known as the Goblin Section. Then he took care of business at the free throw line.
Those added up to another Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoff victory for No. 3 Liberty Ranch, a 56-53 win over No. 6 Amador in the quarterfinals on Friday. This is also the second time that Liberty Ranch beat Amador this season; the Hawks recorded a 67-60 win over the Thundering Herd in a non-league game — also at The Hawks Nest — on Nov. 22, 2019.
Now Liberty Ranch (17-13) returns to the final four of the D-IV playoffs. Next Tuesday, Liberty Ranch will play Sierra Valley Conference foe and champion in No. 2 Union Mine, which rallied to beat No. 7 Venture Academy of Stockton 69-68. Union Mine swept Liberty Ranch in their two conference meetings this and last month. The other semifinal game, which is also next Tuesday, is between No. 1 Sonora, which will host Mother Lode League foe No. 5 Calaveras.
Friday’s win also puts Liberty Ranch back in the California Interscholastic Federation State Basketball Championships in the NorCal Regional. The final four teams in D-IV for the section playoffs earn berths. According to the CIF’s website — cifstate.org — the regional are scheduled to start Tuesday, March 3 after all of California’s 10 sections have played their title games for boys and girls toward the end of next week. The Hawks have made the NorCal playoffs four of the last five seasons.
Amador point guard Cameron Thetford hit a basket, thanks to the Thundering Herd creating a Hawk turnover near mid-court, to cut the Hawks’ lead to 52-51 with 20 seconds in the fourth quarter. Then Liberty Ranch took the basketball up the court. Before a shot was taken, Liberty Ranch coach Brian Chavez called a time out to install the Hawks’ next move on the floor.
“We drew up a play that we’ve ran in practice, and Amador defended well,” Chavez said.
The play was designed for Patterson to take the shot. But he was fouled while driving to the basket. Walking to the free throw line, Patterson made 2 of 2 free throws that expanded the Hawks’ lead to 54-51. Patterson finished with 25 points in which he made 7 of 7 free throws.
“Big-time shots,” said Patterson of his free throws. “I’ve been working on that all season.”
Then the Thundering Herd got the basketball back after Patterson’s free throws. That is when Amador coach Kaleb Cagle called a time out with 12.2 seconds remaining on the clock.
“At the end of the day, you win with free throws and defense,” Chavez said. “Our kids responded because they were able to take care of it at the end of the game. Make the free throws at the end and get the win.”
But the Thundering Herd’s chances of hitting a 3-pointer went out of bounds. Patterson chased after the loose basketball and was fouled in the process. Then Patterson ran to the other end of the court, gestured to the home crowd and the Goblin Section to stand up and cheer the Hawks.
“We came together as a team,” Patterson said. “We’ve talked about that ever since the playoffs started; coming together as a team.”
Back at the line less than a minute later, Patterson repeated the same feat as he did earlier — making both free throws. That extended the Hawks’ lead to 56-51.
The Thundering Herd’s final points also came from the free throw line; guard Drew Andrews made both shots with 0.2 seconds left in the game. After the shots, the clock ran out and Liberty Ranch secured the second round playoff victory.
The game was tooth and nails through the entire contest. Liberty Ranch held a 42-40 entering the fourth quarter. At halftime, the Hawks hung to a 29-24 advantage. Most of the Hawks’ points in the second quarter were courtesy of guard Max Oliver, who canned three 3-pointers. He finished with 13 points.
In the opening quarter, both Liberty Ranch and Amador missed a lot of shots. But the first eight minutes was about defense, as both teams forced the other into many turnovers. Liberty Ranch held a 13-9 lead.
Behind Patterson and Oliver in scoring for the Hawks were forward Cody Smith, a 6-foot-7 and 200-pound freshman forward, had 9 points. Gavin Martinez followed with 3 points, and forward Javohn Schweigert, Ahmari Douglas and Branson McLelland each had 2.
Amador had three players who scored in double-digits; Thetford led the way with 17 points, followed by forward Jeremy Gruenwald 13 and forward Nash Wylie 10.
Chavez said that the Hawks wanted the game against the Thundering Herd. Now they get another chance against Union Mine.
“They’ve bought in from day one,” said Chavez, who took over for long time coach Josh Williams last spring. “It’s not easy to have new leadership. They’ve earned this and they fought through it all year, and they are getting awarded for it now.”
