Sam Wright needed the fewest misses to capture a Sac-Joaquin Section title.
Paige Sefried, along with Lodi teammate Jackie Westerterp, are moving forward in multiple events.
Kari Anema gave up one running event to place high in another.
All together, Lodi’s Wright, Sefried and Westerterp and some of their teammates, and Tokay’s Anema placed in field and running events at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I finals at Tokay High’s Hubbard Field on Friday. This was the first time that Tokay’s on-campus stadium has hosted the section’s D-I finals, plus the trials that were held on Wednesday. The divisional meet, plus the section’s Masters, have been held at Elk Grove High since earlier this decade.
The top eight in each field and running event advance to the section’s Masters, which will take place at Davis High of Davis next Friday with the trials and next Saturday with the finals.
Wright, a senior, won the pole vault with a height of 15 feet, 5 inches. He had a jump off against Oak Ridge’s Tyler Burns. The jump off came when Wright cleared the bar but Burns missed.
“At that point, I was just kind of tired and I just wanted to win,” Wright said.
The tie-breaking criteria in the jump off is if one pole vaulter clears the bar but other misses on the same height, the one who cleared wins. Wright and Burns were tied at 15-2. Each jumper missed all of their chances at 15-3, but cleared the bar at 15-4.
“I’ve never done a jump off before,” said Wright, who cleared at the bar at an even 16 feet earlier this season. “The wind was a huge factor. It was a lot more difficult to manage.”
Sefried, another senior, broke her personal record in the girls 400-meter dash at 56.06 seconds. At last week’s Tri-City Athletic League finals, which was also held at Hubbard Field, Sefried won the race at 56.36.
“It feels good,” said Sefried, who was still trying to catch her breath after the race.
The difference in Friday’s race, Sefried pointed out, was taking charge in the backstretch.
“Everything just started to locking up,” said Sefried of the other runners vying for the top eight spots.
Sefried took third place in the girls 200-meter race at 25.77. She was part of the Flames’ 4x400 relay team with Amelia Ellison, Brooke Aberle and Westerterp that took third place at 4 minutes, 00.87 seconds.
Westerterp, also a senior, took fourth place in the girls 300 hurdles at 46.27. Coming out of the backstretch on the north side of the stadium, past the goal post and getting ready to leap over the hurdles fueled her to placing in the top eight.
“I just pushed and I got,” Westerterp said.
The wind didn’t play a factor in the short race, Westerterp said.
“Today was nice,” Westerterp said.
Anema competed in the finals of the girls 800 race. Having run half of the race with a pack of girls in the middle, Anema busted through the pack to take third place at 2:18.39.
The wind was in Anema’s mind.
“I was thinking about that,” Anema said.
Anema was going to compete in the 1,600-meter race. But according to Tokay coach Karey Harty, Anema, only a sophomore, chose to drop out of that race to shift her energy toward a strong finish in the 800.
Westerterp and Anema will be making their first trip to the Masters next week.
“It feels amazing,” Anema said.
Westerterp added, “Nice, great. I’m proud of myself.”
Lodi’s Emily DuBois, a senior, earned a berth to the Masters by taking fourth place in the girls high jump at the D-I finals on Friday. She cleared the bar at 5-4. She also took seventh place in the long jump at 17-6.
Darrius Hart is another Flame who shined at the divisional meet. Competing in the boys long jump, Hart, also a senior, took third place at 21-10.25.
For results of all Lodi and Tokay track and field athletes who competed at the divisional finals, visit redcaptiming.com.
