Wyatt Ming
High school: St. Mary's
Sport: Football
College: Sacramento State
Ming, a senior lineman, started at center as the Hornets upended No. 6 Montana State with a 34-21 victory on Saturday. Sac Sate had 378 yards of total offense.
Tyler Sefried
High school: Lodi
Sport: Football
College: Luther (Iowa)
Sefried, a senior defensive lineman, had one tackle for a loss of a yard during Luther's 56-21 loss to Loras College (Iowa).
Jack Lopez
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Football
College: Pacific (Ore.)
Lopez, a junior tight end, had a catch for a 19-yard touchdown during Saturday's 59-14 victory over Willamette Valley, the team's first win of the season.
Haley Boynton
High school: Lodi
Sport: Cross country
College: Chico State
Boynton, a junior, placed 16th in the women's 6-kilometer run at the Western Washington University Invitational on Saturday at Sudden Valley Golf Course in Bellingham, Wash., with a 22-minute, 26.9-second time. She earned 12 points toward the Wildcats' second-place finish.
Brad Reeves
High school: Lodi
Sport: Golf
College: Arizona
Reeves, a senior, tied for 59th at the Oregon State Invitational on Monday and Tuesday, with a 15-over 228 across the three rounds.
Justin Gums
High school: Lodi
Sport: Golf
College: TCU
Gums, a sophomore, went 0-5 at the Big-12 Match Play Tournament over the weekend, and the Horned Frogs went 0-5 as well.
Heriberto Trevino
High school: Lodi
Sport: Soccer
College: Sacramento State
Trevino, a senior forward, scored twice in a 3-0 win over The Masters College.
Sydney Marks
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Volleyball
College: Cal Baptist
Marks, a junior middle blocker, had 18 kills and four blocks in a 3-2 victory over Utah Valley, then had 11 kills in a 3-0 win over Seattle.
Jessica Smith
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Volleyball
College: Delta
Smith, a freshman middle blocker, had seven kills and two blocks in a 3-0 win over American River.
Giovanna Parino
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Volleyball
College: Cosumnes River
Parino, a freshman oppo, had 21 assists and 11 digs in a 3-0 loss to Delta.
Taryn Oberle
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Volleyball
College: Cosumnes River College
Oberle, a sophomore outside hitter, had seven kills and two digs against Delta.
Matthew Salas
High school: Tokay
Sport: Soccer
College: Delta
Salas, a freshman midfielder, scored Delta’s lone goal in a 1-1 tie against American River on Friday
Brittany Cooper
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Golf
College: Delta
Cooper, a freshman, had Delta’s low score of 87 at an eight-team event at Turlock Country Club to help the Mustangs place fourth.
Catie Newport
High school: Lodi
Sport: Golf
College: Delta
Newport, a freshman, was Delta’s second-lowest scorer on Friday with an 88.
Johnna Wise
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Golf
College: Delta
Wise, a freshman, carded a 92 in Friday’s tournament.
Matthew Hooper
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Football
College: Yuba College
Hooper, a freshman quarterback, had one rush for 12 yards in Saturday’s 36-9 loss to Monterey Peninsula College.
