Wyatt Ming

High school: St. Mary's

Sport: Football

College: Sacramento State

Ming, a senior lineman, started at center as the Hornets upended No. 6 Montana State with a 34-21 victory on Saturday. Sac Sate had 378 yards of total offense.

Tyler Sefried

High school: Lodi

Sport: Football

College: Luther (Iowa)

Sefried, a senior defensive lineman, had one tackle for a loss of a yard during Luther's 56-21 loss to Loras College (Iowa).

Jack Lopez

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Football

College: Pacific (Ore.)

Lopez, a junior tight end, had a catch for a 19-yard touchdown during Saturday's 59-14 victory over Willamette Valley, the team's first win of the season.

Haley Boynton

High school: Lodi

Sport: Cross country

College: Chico State

Boynton, a junior, placed 16th in the women's 6-kilometer run at the Western Washington University Invitational on Saturday at Sudden Valley Golf Course in Bellingham, Wash., with a 22-minute, 26.9-second time. She earned 12 points toward the Wildcats' second-place finish.

Brad Reeves

High school: Lodi

Sport: Golf

College: Arizona

Reeves, a senior, tied for 59th at the Oregon State Invitational on Monday and Tuesday, with a 15-over 228 across the three rounds.

Justin Gums

High school: Lodi

Sport: Golf

College: TCU

Gums, a sophomore, went 0-5 at the Big-12 Match Play Tournament over the weekend, and the Horned Frogs went 0-5 as well.

Heriberto Trevino

High school: Lodi

Sport: Soccer

College: Sacramento State

Trevino, a senior forward, scored twice in a 3-0 win over The Masters College.

Sydney Marks

High school: St. Mary’s

Sport: Volleyball

College: Cal Baptist

Marks, a junior middle blocker, had 18 kills and four blocks in a 3-2 victory over Utah Valley, then had 11 kills in a 3-0 win over Seattle.

Jessica Smith

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Volleyball

College: Delta

Smith, a freshman middle blocker, had seven kills and two blocks in a 3-0 win over American River.

Giovanna Parino

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Volleyball

College: Cosumnes River

Parino, a freshman oppo, had 21 assists and 11 digs in a 3-0 loss to Delta.

Taryn Oberle

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Volleyball

College: Cosumnes River College

Oberle, a sophomore outside hitter, had seven kills and two digs against Delta.

Matthew Salas

High school: Tokay

Sport: Soccer

College: Delta

Salas, a freshman midfielder, scored Delta’s lone goal in a 1-1 tie against American River on Friday

Brittany Cooper

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Golf

College: Delta

Cooper, a freshman, had Delta’s low score of 87 at an eight-team event at Turlock Country Club to help the Mustangs place fourth.

Catie Newport

High school: Lodi

Sport: Golf

College: Delta

Newport, a freshman, was Delta’s second-lowest scorer on Friday with an 88.

Johnna Wise

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Golf

College: Delta

Wise, a freshman, carded a 92 in Friday’s tournament.

Matthew Hooper

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Football

College: Yuba College

Hooper, a freshman quarterback, had one rush for 12 yards in Saturday’s 36-9 loss to Monterey Peninsula College.

Do you know of a local athlete who has continued playing at the college or pro levels? If so, the News-Sentinel encourages you (parents, coaches, athletes and anyone else) to update us on how these former athletes are doing. We'd like to update our readers as often as possible. You can reach the News-Sentinel sports department by phone at 369-7035 or by e-mail at sports@lodinews.com.

