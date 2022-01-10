Kevin Dondero had 17 points to lead four Flames with double-figure scoring as Lodi High defeated West 80-46 last Friday night.
Asher Schroeder scored 13, Conner Davis had 12 and Steven Whiting added 11. Brayden Stout scored seven, Dylan Scott, Conner Moreno and Hayden Moreno each had four, Matt Schiess and Madden Luiz had three apiece and Mason Stout added two.
In JV action, the Flames defeated West 52-33.
Luke Leggitt netted 13 points to lead the Flames over the Wolf Pack. Matt Shinn and Noah Silvia chipped in six points apiece, followed by Seth Gritsch (5), Jacob Bechtold (5), Joey Dockery (5), Jordan Diaz (5), Cole Smalley (4), Conner Overbo (2) and Blake Goen (1).
PRO HOCKEY
Stockton 5, Ontario 4
After trailing by two goals entering the third period, the Stockton Heat (21-5-2-1) rallied with three goals in the final 10 minutes of game action to earn a 5-4, overtime win over second-place Ontario (16-6-3-1) Sunday at Toyota Arena.
With the win, the Heat improved to 8-0-0-0 on the year following losses this season.
Stockton, which jumped out to 1-0 and 2-1 leads with goals from Eetu Tuulola and Matthew Phillips in the opening frame, fell behind by two through two periods of play, a gap that lasted past the halfway point of the third.
Walker Duehr started the comeback, finishing a feed in front from Jakob Pelletier to trim the deficit in half, then Martin Pospisil evened the game at four apiece with just over four minutes remaining, firing a net-front feed from Matthew Phillips past Lukas Parik to push the game beyond regulation.
Overtime did not last long, with defenseman Connor Mackey banging home a loose puck just 24 seconds into the extra time to seal the win for Stockton.
SOCCER
Varsity Boys: Lodi 4, Lincoln 1
Edison Ramirez scored the go-ahead goal late in the first half and Lodi High tacked on two more goals in the second half in a 4-1 victory over visiting Lincoln on Thursday night in boys soccer action.
After Christian Garcia opened the scoring for the Flames (1-0-1 Tri-City Athletic League), Lincoln answered back to tie game midway through the opening half before Ramirez responded with what would prove to be the winning shot.
Camden Locke and Caleb Silva also scored for Lodi.
Varsity Boys: Tokay 1, Tracy 1
Trailing 1-0 in the final minute and desperate for a goal, the Tokay High boys soccer team brought goalkeeper Eric Cahue out of the box and he saved the Tigers with his foot by notching the tying score in a 1-1 stalemate against the host Tracy Bulldogs on Thursday night.
Cahue also had six saves in the net for the Tigers (21-3, 0-0-2 TCAL).
Heriberto Carbajal, Beto Verdoza and Jaime Garcia also had solid games for Tokay. The Tigers will host Lodi next Tuesday.
JV Boys: Tokay 3, Tracy 1
Jaime Magalles had two goals and one assist and Alexander Trejo scored for the Tigers (8-3, 1-1 TCAL) in the victory over the Bulldogs. Jesus Ordinola had an outstanding game.
JV Boys: Lincoln 1, Lodi 0
The Flames (0-1-1 TCAL) and Trojans were deadlocked for most of the contest until the Lincoln notched the winning goal with five minutes left.