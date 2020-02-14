Nathan Shoup high-fived Lodi boys basketball teammate Isaac Bishop.
Then Shoup smacked hands with fellow teammate Logan Stout.
Before the trio of Lodi players were high-fiving each other, Tokay boys basketball player Aiyaz Meir pumped his fist in the air after hitting a big shot.
Call it another fun Tri-City Athletic League contest between Lodi and Tokay. Lodi, thanks to its defense in the third quarter, expanded a 2-point halftime lead to a 47-30 win over Tokay at The Jungle on Friday in front of a packed house.
This is the third consecutive year that Lodi (4-8 in the TCAL, 10-18) has swept Tokay (1-11 in the TCAL, 4-24) in boys basketball.
To start the third quarter, Lodi, which led 17-15, used a mixture of rebounds and a half-court press defense. That led to a 14-point run and a 31-15 lead with just over three minutes on the clock.
During that run, Shoup, after a steal near mid-court, passed the basketball to Bishop, who went up for a lay-up. At that point, Lodi enjoyed its 9-0 run for a 26-15 score. Bishop (game-high 12 points) and Shoup high-fived each other after Shoup’s bucket.
“We really challenged ourselves in the third quarter, which led to better offense for us,” said Lodi coach Scott Woznick. “We moved the ball a lot better in the third quarter. Guys had their heads up and were being unselfish that led to open shots, which makes it a lot easier to make.”
Lodi guard Max Graves-Weil capped the scoring spree with a 3-pointer for a 31-15 score.
Tokay matched Graves-Weil’s shot with a 3-pointer of its own. This time guard Ryker Heme canned a shot that cut the score to 31-18. The visiting Flames finished the quarter with a 31-20 advantage.
“After that, we started second guessing ourselves,” said Tokay coach Chris Boss, “and they started to take the game over. When that happened, I called a time out and tried to remind them ‘play together for each other.’ We started coming back after that, but the damage had been done already.”
Offense opened up for Lodi in the final eight minutes of the game and regular season for both teams. Another run — this time 6-0 — helped the Flames cage the Tigers for the season sweep. Stout scored six of his 9 points during that time. That also included slapping hand skin with teammate Shoup.
Those final minutes were about Woznick playing all of his senior players — guards Julius Latteri, Stout, Andreas Pappas and the front court of Shoup, forward Trevor Jackson and center Ethan Bronson.
“It’s their night,” said Woznick of his half-dozen players who were playing their final high school basketball game of their lives. “It was all defense for them. Last time they shined together as teammates.”
Tokay forward Hamdallah Elkheidi scored four of his team-high 9 points in the second half. Henne recorded all 7 of his points in the second half. But the Flames’ defense put the Tigers away in the final 16 minutes. Earlier in the game, Tokay had spurts of passing and moving the ball well inside the paint, if not set up a player to take an outside shot that included 3-pointers.
“We had the momentum,” Boss said. “We wanted to establish the drive again. It’s what kept us in the game in the first half.”
Before Lodi put the game away in the second half, the Tigers scratched their way from Lodi’s 13-5 lead early in the second quarter. In the final seconds of the second quarter, Meir, a senior, launched the basketball into the air behind the arc. The basketball saw nothing but net, as Meir pumped his fist in front of his teammates as time expired, making the score 17-15 at halftime.
Lodi held an 8-5 lead after the first quarter.
“The first half, we felt we had some open shots,” Woznick said. “Tokay made it difficult for us. We, hopefully, made it difficult for them. It’s a rival game, no matter what the records are. It’s for town pride.”
Behind Bishop in scoring for Lodi were Stout with 9 points, Julius Latteri and Shoup each had 6 points and guard Max Graves-Weil 5. Forward Trevor Jackson had 3 points, Ethan Bronson and Hayden Hildenbrand each had 2 and Stephano Casciaro and Stephanos Pappas each had one.
After Elkheidi and Henne scoring efforts, Tokay guard Uriel Penaflor also had 7 points. Meir finished with his points of the game in the 3-pointer and Nathan Starkovich and Huzaifa Wasiq each had 2.
