Athlete of the week: Polhemus a leader for Tigers

Family: Parents Paul and Jenny Polhemus and sister Grace, a sophomore who is also on the Tokay High volleyball team.

Favorite sport: Volleyball

Favorite athlete: Pro beach volleyball player Stafford Slick.

Best sports moment: Winning a tough five-set match to advance to a nationals tournament earlier this year with the Delta Volleyball Club 18 and under team.

Worst sports moment: Being ill while playing at a weekend tournament for her club volleyball team two years ago.

Hobbies: Boating and painting.

Favorite local restaurant: Loco Poke

Must-see TV: Dynasty — the newer version.

Dream car: A new Jeep Rubicon

Dream vacation: Thailand

Famous person she’d like to meet: Actress Marilyn Monroe

Future plans: Polhemus, who will graduate from Tokay High next spring, plans to enroll at San Diego State University next fall and major in psychology.