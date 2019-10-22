Athlete of the week: Garibaldi, Flames continue growth on area’s courses

Accomplishments: Playing with the best led to Amelia Garibaldi finishing with one of her best golf scores in her young high school career.
The Lodi High girls’ golfer, a freshman, found success at the Tri-City Athletic League Tournament at the Elkhorn Golf Club in Stockton on Oct. 14. She tied for the tournament’s low medalist with a 3-over par 76. Lodi (13-2 in league matches) won the league title, although rival Tokay (11-4 in the TCAL) won the tournament with a 474 score. Lodi finished in second place at 490.
“I was just trying to do my best,” Garibaldi said. “If I made it, I would make it. If I didn’t, I didn’t. I just went in there and try to get the lowest that I could score.”
Lodi co-coach Jim Staal said in the Oct. 15 issue of the News-Sentinel about her performance, “Amelia at 76 is out of this world.”
The competition at the tournament was very strong, Amelia noted.
“There were a lot of good players there,” Garibaldi said.
That included Tokay’s Aleesa Ohata, a junior who finished with an 80, St. Mary’s Skyler May, who finished tied with Garibaldi with a 76 and Lincoln’s Lauren Garces with an 85.
Two strong areas of her game helped Garibaldi finished at the top of the tournament.
“My putting and my short game,” Garibaldi said. “They were strongest parts of my game last week. They helped me out to lower my score.”
At the 10th hole was when Garibaldi became very confident as to her outcome at the tournament.
“I had an eagle, and that helped me gain some more confidence to continue playing and not wear out,” Garibaldi said.
This year’s Lodi squad has a mixture of younger players such as Garibaldi and veterans. Delaney Vasquez, Meagan Ky, Reese Koenig and Kerrie Nickel are also freshmen. Juniors Desiree Vasquez and Katelyn Gonzalez and seniors Angelica Guzman and Emily Coons round out the roster.
“We had a pretty young team,” Garibaldi said. “We played pretty well in our league matches. We stayed pretty strong in the TCAL tournament.”
Each Lodi player brought different strengths of their game that led to them winning the league title; from teeing off the first hole to putting, playing in sand traps and bunkers.
“I think that really helped our team to continue to move on to play,” said Garibaldi, referring to the post-season.
At the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I tournament at the Timber Creek Golf Course in Roseville on Monday, Garibaldi finished with a 75. She is one of seven individuals who advances to the section’s Masters Tournament, which will take place at The Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton next Monday.
“I think I did pretty well,” Garibaldi said of the divisional tournament. “I made a lot of little mistakes; I got a lot of bogeys. But I was able to pull through with my putting; a lot of birdies.”
Garibaldi, 14, golfs year-round that includes playing in junior tournaments before and after the high school season. That also includes playing in Northern California Golf Association tournaments.
“I’m use to competitive play,” Garibaldi said. “I was real confident going into this round (D-I tournament) into Masters.”
At age 4, Garibaldi started playing golf. Her dad, Albert, is one of four golfers in the family; Amelia’s older brother, Alberto and younger brother, Jacob, also hit the links.
“My dad always likes to golf,” said Amelia Garibaldi.
