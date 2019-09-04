Accomplishments: Joseph Filippini knows what it is like to run wild in a football game.
The Tokay High football player, a junior running back/free safety, displayed his ball carrying talents against Bear Creek in a non-league matchup at the Bruins’ Podesto Field on Aug. 30. Tokay rallied for a remarkable come-from-behind 56-55 win over Bear Creek, which led 48-14 at halftime. The game lasted for approximately four hours.
In that game, Filippini set three school records. The first one was scoring six touchdowns in the game. Then he broke the team record for most rushes in a game at 36 — the previous record was 30. To complete the hat trick, he holds the school record for rushing yards in a game at 282. Kenny Trevillion had the previous mark at 248 in 2002.
“We talked about how we can come back from this,” said Fillippini. “We are better than the team we were facing. We talked about the mistakes that we were doing, and how we can come back and stop being less aggressive and get more aggressive. It felt good to come back.”
As the time on the clock ticked off in the second half, Filippini and Tokay were just focused on one play at a time.
“I felt more pumped,” Filippini said. “The team was coming out, doing their jobs. Get more momentum, which also boost the whole team up.”
There was 30 seconds left in the game when Tokay took the lead that led to the win. Once that time ticked off to zero, Filippini, Tiger coaches and players ran onto the field and celebrated their huge victory over their fellow Lodi Unified School District member.
“We were super excited,” recalled Filippini. “Coming from a zero and 10 season, we all felt like it was a blessing. It was an emotional comeback.”
What was more important for Filippini and the Tigers was the victory. The 2018 Tokay football squad went 0-10 on the field. Last spring, Tokay was given a win on paper; McNair, which beat Tokay 48-14 in a non-league game at the Eagles’ field on Sept. 14, 2018. McNair used an ineligible player in the contest that led to the forfeit.
“It felt good having the feeling of winning, excitement and emotions and all of that,” Filippini said.
The last time Tokay enjoyed a win on the field was Nov. 3, 2017 at the Grape Bowl, when it rallied to beat cross-town rival Lodi 19-14.
For the season, Filippini, who carries a 3.4 grade point average, has rushed for 318 yards on 52 carries and seven touchdowns. From his free safety spot, he is one of five Tokay players who has double-digit tackles with 14. In 2018, as one of the Tigers’ wide receivers, as he had 145 yards on 8 receptions and a touchdown. He only rushed 31 times for 165 yards.
Filippini received on-the-job training in playing varsity football in 2018, compared to the year before when he played on the Tokay freshmen football team. An off-season that included bulking up his 5-foot-7 and 170-pound frame included lots of weight training and competing on the school’s boys track and field team.
“It’s a faster pace game, going from freshmen to varsity,” Filippini said. “This year I’m more prepared, knowing what (is) coming.”
Playing football for the last 12 years, Filippini remembered another time where he ran all over the field — in eighth grade as a member of the 2016 Lodi Titans’ varsity football team. Although no official yards were kept, but he recalled scoring many touchdowns on the Titans, who lost only two games during the regular season and the playoffs.
