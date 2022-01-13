Quentin Thompson went off for 28 points as the Tokay boys basketball team dropped a 66-63 loss to West on Wednesday.
Isaiah Gee added 16 points, Brock Sell, had 12, and the Tigers had 4 from Noah DeMars and 3 from Nick LeBlanc.
Lincoln 74, Lodi 34
Conner Davis and Kevin Dondero scored 7 points each in Wednesday’s loss, along with 6 from Tony Rivera, 4 from Adan Alvarez, 3 from Steven Whiting, 2 each from Asher Schroeder, Zach Stephens and Dylan Scott, and 1 from Brayden Stout.
Junior varsity boys
Tokay 55, West 31
Jayden Fakhouri scored 19 points in Wednesday’s victory, while Kellen Fiori had 10, Abdullah Munir had 8, and Amit Gill, Lino Ruiz and Hashir Khan had 6 each.
Lincoln 62, Lodi 54
Luke Leggitt and Matt Shinn scored 16 points each in Wednesday’s loss, along with 10 from Nathan Morse, 4 from Connor Overbo, and 2 each from Cole Smalley, Jacob Bechtold, Bryce Dosio and Caden Andes.
Freshman boys
Tokay 76, West 36
John Carlo Agbayani led the Tigers with 20 points in Wednesday’s victory, along with 17 from Wil Hubbart, 13 from Maeher Dhaliwal, and 7 each from Soterius Fox, Abdul Afsar and Marcus Shoneff.