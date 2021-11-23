The Lodi Boosters of Boys and Girls Sports (BOBS) sent five youth soccer teams to the California Cup over the weekend, and for the second year in a row, a Lodi team brought home a championship.
The U12 girls team outscored its opponents 30-1 in four games, all of them wins, on its way to a championship. The team is coached by Scott Reed, with assistants Juan Garcia and Pablo Lorenzi.
The Lodi U12 players are Annabella Lorenzi, Abygayle Reed, Audrey Garcia, Tiffany Garcia, Landyn Pitto, Lola Pitto, Alice Torres, Tenley Burks, Arianna Parenti, Presley Kofod, Rachael Fields, Ashley Galletti and Hannah Simpfenderfer.
The U14 girls team was winless in the tournament, going 0-4.
“Don’t let the 0-4 record fool you, these girls played their hearts out,” said coach Karie Galletti in a BOBS press release.
The U10 boys team placed second, with a 3-1 record, falling 3-1 to FC Blanco out of Fresno in the championship game.
“They played so well as a team, passing the ball, playing great defense — they really came together as a team,” said coach Sixto Gomez. “Second place is awesome, but we will be back next year.”
The U12 boys team finished in third place, going 3-1 and beating Benicia Arsenal in the third-place match. The team is coached by Shana O’Boyle. The Lodi squad outscored its opponents 22-3 in the first three matches.
The U16 boys team placed second with a 1-1-1 record, and a 7-6 goal differential.
“This team played very well together as a group with many of the boys being able to play multiple positions,” said coach Dustin Saccone. “This made coaching them fun and easy.”
BASKETBALL
Varsity boys
Venture Academy 81, Tokay 43
Quentin Thompson led the Tigers with 20 points in Monday’s loss, and Umar Rasool added 9.
Junior varsity boys
Tokay 67, Venture Academy 30
Brock Sell led the Tigers with 14 points, and Jayden Fakhouri added 12 in the Tigers’ victory on Monday.
Adbdullah Munir added 8 points, Aiden Edwards and Lino Ruiz had 7 each, Zak Khan and Hashir Khan had 6 each, Kellen Fiori had 5 and Chris Pimienta had 2.
SOCCER
Varsity boys
Tokay 7, Stagg 1
Bryan Zambrano scored twice and Nicholas Avalos notched 5 saves as the Tigers opened the season with a victory on Tuesday.
Chris Mendoza added a goal and an assist and Jaime Magallanes tallied 3 assists. The Tigers received one goal each from Alexander Trejo, Fortino Contreras, Jose Estrada, and Abraham Hernandez, and 1 assist each from Javier Soto and Axel Castro.