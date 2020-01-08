Isaac Bishop scored 12 points for the Lodi High boys basketball team, which fell to St. Mary’s 73-47 in a Tr-City Athletic League game on Wednesday.
Logan Stout followed in scoring for Lodi with 9 points, Julius Latteri 7, Stephano, Casciaro, Nathan Shoup and Trevor Jackson each with 4 points and Max Graves-Weil, Vinny Montgomery, Stehpanos Pappas each 2 points and Ethan Bronson 1. Graves-Well had eight assists.
Junior varsity
St. Mary’s 59, Lodi 28
Adan Alvarez led the Flames with 7 points in Wednesday’s loss, along with 6 from Hayden Moreno, 5 from Tony Rivera, 4 from Timmy Copeland, 3 from Pierce DeAndreis, 2 from Steven Whiting and 1 from Mason Stout.
Freshmen
St. Mary’s 56, Lodi 30
Isaac Maldanado scored 10 points to lead the Flames in Wednesday’s loss, along with 5 from Brayden Stout, 4 each from Connor Davis and Adrian Mendez-Maldanado, 3 from Matthew Schiess and 2 each from Chevy Martinez and Christian Huerta.
WRESTLING
Varsity
Lodi 52, St. Mary’s 27
Ezzey Shelley (115 pounds), Preston Izaguirre (154), Christian Zamora (172) and Bryce Powell (184) won their matches by pin in Tuesday’s vi9ctory, and Daniel Romo (197) won by major decision. Four weight classes went to Lodi by forfeit.
Junior varsity
Lodi 30, St. Mary’s 15
Lodi’s Felipe DeMatos won by pin, and the Flames received forfeits in four weight classes.