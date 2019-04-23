The Lodi High softball team got the best of St. Mary’s on Tuesday, taking a 15-3 victory in Tri-City Athletic League play.
The Flames tallied six extra-base hits — triples by Danielle Pfennig and Andrea Lira, and doubles by Marissa Fabian, Shelby Katzakan, Johnna Schroeder and Kayleigh Coberly. Pfennig, meanwhile, pitched a 5-inning complete game, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two strikeouts.
Coberly went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs, Katzakan was 3-for-3 with three RBIs, Schroeder was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs, Pfennig was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Kalie Toy was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs, Caitlin Ahlbach was 2-for-3 with three runs, Lira had two RBIs and Haley Price had a single, an RBI and a run.
West 10, Tokay 1
The Tigers had six runs in Tuesday’s loss, but the lone run came from a solo home run from Mia Misasi. Violet Young was 2-for-3, and Hannah Hauschildt, Emily Walker and Kayly Pau had singles.
BADMINTON
Varsity boys
Tokay 5, Lincoln 0
Tokay’s top two singles players, Ammar Ali and Hasnain Zaman, won their matches in straight sets on Tuesday, while at No. 3 singles Angelo Galamay won 2-1.
Both doubles teams won in straight sets, with Anis Rehman and Adeel Bhatti winning 2-0, and Zeeshon Khan and Hamad Khan won 2-0. The Tigers improved to 5-2 in TCAL play.
Lodi 4, St. Mary’s 1
The Flames swept the singles matches, with Faisal Ahmad winning 21-16, 21-14 at No. 1, Bryce Farlee winning 21-17, 21-16 at No. 2 and Kyle Huang winning 21-19, 21-15 at No. 3.
Lodi’s No. 2 doubles team of Kolin Ibarra and Joseph Fillon won their match 21-14, 21-12.
Varsity girls
Lodi 4, St. Mary’s 1
Lodi’s girls also swept the singles matches to improve to 7-1 in the TCAL with one match remaining.
Victoria Song won 21-11, 21-13 at No. 1 singles, Isabella Lomeli won 21-12, 21-9 at No. 2 and Shelby Yarbrough won 21-10, 21-6 at No. 3. In doubles, Karli Aki and Ellia Van Tassell won 21-14, 21-19 at No. 2.
Lincoln 4, Tokay 1
Tokay’s doubles team of Itzel Zamora and Keilly Zamora won a split-set match at 2-1.
BASEBALL
Varsity
Tokay 7, Lincoln 3
Spencer Berdahl held the Trojans to two runs on three hits over five innings to notch the victory on Tuesday, while Logan Drummond went 3-for-4 with a double, and RBI and a run at the plate.
Cade Campbell went 2-for-3 with two runs, Colby Baker was 2-for-3 with a run, Joseph Barnhardt had a double, an RBI and a run, Ryker Henne had a single, two RBIs and run, Berdahl had a single and two RBIs, and Josh Anderson had a single and a run.
Galt 4, Union Mine 2
Ivan Arana pitched a complete game in Tuesday’s victory, with two runs and eight hits allowed with three strikeouts.
Ethan Reece went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run, Marco Federighi had a double and two RBIs, Hiroto Umeki had a single, an RBI and two runs and Logan Mayfield had a single.
GOLF
Varsity
Lodi 198, Tracy 230
The Flames improved to 7-1 in the TCAL and 13-2 overall with Tuesday’s victory at Woodbridge Golf & Country Club’s par-37 Lake Course.
Ethan Korock shot a 4-under 33, and Fitz Wells followed with a career-best 38. Jake Aberle shot a 41, while Trevor Topham, Rhett Hill and Jack LeBaron all shot 43s.