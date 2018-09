Athlete of the week: Branco has been a hit for the Tigers

Family: Father Sebastian III and mother Kathy Branco; older sister Kathleen, 23.

Favorite sport: Football

Favorite athlete: New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley

Best sports moment: Beating Lodi 19-14 in the Tri-City Athletic League finale at the Grape Bowl last November. Branco said that was the first time he’d played an entire game against Lodi in high school; he didn’t play his freshman year and was ejected out of the 2016 Lodi-Tokay frosh-soph game.

Worst sports moment: As a member of the Lodi Jr. Flames starts team earlier this decade, Branco and the Jr. Flames lost to the Sheldon Jr. Huskies 78-0.

Hobbies: Hanging out with friends and playing video games.

Favorite local restaurant: Cactus Mexican Dining in Woodbridge.

Must-see TV: The Office

Dream car: 1969 Ford Mustang

Dream vacation: Hawaii

Famous person he’d like to meet: Barkley and Los Angeles Laker forward LeBron James.

Future plans: Branco, who will graduate from Tokay High next spring, would like to attend a four-year college on a scholarship and continue to play football. He would also consider attending a junior college and also playing football. He plans to major in biology or become an orthopedic surgeon.