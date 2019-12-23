Kat Tudor

High school: St. Mary’s

Sport: Basketball

College: Oregon State

Tudor, a senior guard, had 9 points and 3 rebounds in a 75-46 win over Utah State, 9 points and 5 rebounds in a 91-57 win over Northern Arizona, and reeled off 15 points and 2 boards in a 91-57 win over Northern Arizona. The Beavers (11-0) received 4 first-place votes in the latest Associated Press poll, and moved up to No. 4 in the country — the highest in the program’s history.

Monica Valenzuela

High school: Lodi

Sport: Basketball

College: Holy Names

Valenzuela, a junior guard, had a point and a rebound in an 87-34 loss to No. 20 Hawaii Pacific, 5 points and 3 boards in a 69-55 loss to Chaminade, 2 points and 2 rebounds in a 95-37 loss to No. 17 Azusa Pacific, and 12 points, 3 boards and a pair of assists in a 98-57 loss to Concordia.

Briley Jordet

High school: Galt

Sport: Basketball

College: Cosumnes River

Jordet, a freshman guard, had 5 points and 4 rebounds in a 67-48 loss to Solano in the Solano Showdown on Dec. 14, 2 points, 9 boards, 4 steals and 3 assists in a 74-50 win over Los Medanos the next day, and 2 points in a 102-45 loss to Sierra on Dec. 19.

Veronica Alejandrez

High school: Lodi

Sport: Basketball

College: Cosumnes River

Alejandrez, a freshman forward, had 6 points and 5 rebounds in an 82-53 loss to Chabot on Dec. 13 at the Solano Showdown, 6 points, 2 rebounds and 2 steals against Solano, 6 points and 8 boards against Los Medano and 2 points, 4 rebounds and a pair of steals against Sierra.

Evan Madill

High school: St. Mary’s

Sport: Basketball

College: Cal Maritime

Madill, a senior guard, had 7 points in a 75-73 win over Saint Katherine University on Dec. 19.

Anthony Lewis

High school: Lodi

Sport: Basketball

College: Fisher College (Mass.)

Lewis, a senior guard, had 4 points and 12 rebounds in an 81-76 loss to Thomas (Maine) on Dec. 15.

Jalen Valverde

High school: Elliot

Sport: Basketball

College: Mayville State (N.D.)

Valverde, a junior guard, had 7 points in a 96-60 loss to South Dakota, then had 17 points, 2 boards and 2 assists in a 77-76 win over Maine-Fort Kent.

Onkar Sidhu

High school: Elliot

Sport: Basketball

College: Delta

Sidhu, a sophomore forward, had 15 points, 6 boards and 2 assists in an 82-74 win over Merced at the San Joaquin Delta Tournament on Dec. 13, 4 points, 6 rebounds and a pair of assists in a 102-63 loss to San Francisco on Dec. 15, and 11 points and 6 boards in an 84-81 loss to Modesto on Dec. 18.

Do you know of a local athlete that has continued playing at the college or pro levels? If so, the News-Sentinel encourages you (parents, coaches, athletes and anyone else) to update us on how these former athletes are doing. We'd like to update our readers as often as possible. You can reach the News-Sentinel sports department by phone at 369-7035 or by e-mail at sports@lodinews.com.

