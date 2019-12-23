Kat Tudor
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Basketball
College: Oregon State
Tudor, a senior guard, had 9 points and 3 rebounds in a 75-46 win over Utah State, 9 points and 5 rebounds in a 91-57 win over Northern Arizona, and reeled off 15 points and 2 boards in a 91-57 win over Northern Arizona. The Beavers (11-0) received 4 first-place votes in the latest Associated Press poll, and moved up to No. 4 in the country — the highest in the program’s history.
Monica Valenzuela
High school: Lodi
Sport: Basketball
College: Holy Names
Valenzuela, a junior guard, had a point and a rebound in an 87-34 loss to No. 20 Hawaii Pacific, 5 points and 3 boards in a 69-55 loss to Chaminade, 2 points and 2 rebounds in a 95-37 loss to No. 17 Azusa Pacific, and 12 points, 3 boards and a pair of assists in a 98-57 loss to Concordia.
Briley Jordet
High school: Galt
Sport: Basketball
College: Cosumnes River
Jordet, a freshman guard, had 5 points and 4 rebounds in a 67-48 loss to Solano in the Solano Showdown on Dec. 14, 2 points, 9 boards, 4 steals and 3 assists in a 74-50 win over Los Medanos the next day, and 2 points in a 102-45 loss to Sierra on Dec. 19.
Veronica Alejandrez
High school: Lodi
Sport: Basketball
College: Cosumnes River
Alejandrez, a freshman forward, had 6 points and 5 rebounds in an 82-53 loss to Chabot on Dec. 13 at the Solano Showdown, 6 points, 2 rebounds and 2 steals against Solano, 6 points and 8 boards against Los Medano and 2 points, 4 rebounds and a pair of steals against Sierra.
Evan Madill
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Basketball
College: Cal Maritime
Madill, a senior guard, had 7 points in a 75-73 win over Saint Katherine University on Dec. 19.
Anthony Lewis
High school: Lodi
Sport: Basketball
College: Fisher College (Mass.)
Lewis, a senior guard, had 4 points and 12 rebounds in an 81-76 loss to Thomas (Maine) on Dec. 15.
Jalen Valverde
High school: Elliot
Sport: Basketball
College: Mayville State (N.D.)
Valverde, a junior guard, had 7 points in a 96-60 loss to South Dakota, then had 17 points, 2 boards and 2 assists in a 77-76 win over Maine-Fort Kent.
Onkar Sidhu
High school: Elliot
Sport: Basketball
College: Delta
Sidhu, a sophomore forward, had 15 points, 6 boards and 2 assists in an 82-74 win over Merced at the San Joaquin Delta Tournament on Dec. 13, 4 points, 6 rebounds and a pair of assists in a 102-63 loss to San Francisco on Dec. 15, and 11 points and 6 boards in an 84-81 loss to Modesto on Dec. 18.
Do you know of a local athlete that has continued playing at the college or pro levels? If so, the News-Sentinel encourages you (parents, coaches, athletes and anyone else) to update us on how these former athletes are doing. We'd like to update our readers as often as possible. You can reach the News-Sentinel sports department by phone at 369-7035 or by e-mail at sports@lodinews.com.