Football: Galt QB commits to SoCal team

In the midst of uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, Robert Bulahan Jr. is getting part of his future settled.
On Monday, the Galt High senior committed to play quarterback for Redlands University, an NCAA Division III school in Redlands, next to San Bernardino.
“I wanted to go somewhere I can excel on the field and get my education,’ Bulahan said. “I’m still undecided, but I want to be either a P.E. teacher or major in business.”
Bulahan started all 10 games under center for the Warriors last fall, completing 121 of 213 passes for 1,615 yards and 15 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He also ran 99 times for 378 yards and 9 more scores as Galt went 4-6, and was winless in the Sierra Valley Conference.
“I think there was definitely some success in the season, but we fell short of our main goals,” Bulahan said. “We had plans to make the playoffs for the first time in a while, and that didn’t happen, and we still didn’t get the league win.”
In a three-year varsity career that consisted of 24 starts, Bulahan racked up 3,880 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and 23 interceptions, with another 12 touchdowns on the ground.
Bulahan will join a Redlands squad that went 9-2 in 2019, finishing second in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference at 7-1, and made the NCAA Division III playoffs with a first-round exit. Chapman University, the winner of the SCIAC, defeated Redlands 21-18 on Oct. 12, and Mary Hardin-Baylor defeated the Bulldogs 43-14 in the playoffs.
“I think it was toward the end of the season, the coach messaged me, and we stayed in contact the whole time,” Bulahan said. “It’s definitely exciting to let the whole family and my friends know, and I’m excited to go there, but it is bittersweet to leave everyone.”