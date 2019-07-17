Logan Stout played two sports during a four-hour time frame on Wednesday.
The Lodi High senior, now standing an even 6-foot and 165-pounds, is used to staying very active. That is because he is one of the few high school students-athletes in today’s generation who plays three-sports.
“Tired,” Stout said about jumping from practice to practice. “But I’ve been doing it since being younger. Just a daily thing.”
Lodi football coach George Duenas added, “Logan is a great example of what a three-sport athlete should look like. It’s OK to go ahead and shoot around (a basketball) during the football season.”
On early Wednesday evening at Lodi High, Stout and members of the Lodi High football team finished conditioning drills at Don Womble Field. From July 8 until Saturday, July 27, the Flames and the rest of the Sac-Joaquin Section high school football teams can take part in weight training and conditioning drills during the dead period. But the use of a football during those sessions is prohibited until Monday, July 29 — that’s when the first day of practices can begin.
A nimble quarterback like Stout has given Duenas an opportunity to expand the Flames’ playbook in preparing for the season.
“He’s a lot more confident being competitive,” Duenas said. “He’s doing a better job being a leader and his work ethics. That’s pretty nice.”
In a 7-on-7 game against the Liberty Ranch High football team at Hawk Stadium in June, Stout played quarterback and wide receiver. He also played safety when the Flames were on defense.
“That was fun,” said Stout of playing the two positions against Galt’s second high school. “I just want to be on the field.”
Duenas added, “You might see him in different positions. Honestly, Logan is our best athlete on our team. We’re going to be putting him everywhere. When we need someone to make plays, he’s always going to be the guy to step up.”
Stout, who carries a 3.2 grade point average, has posted impressive numbers in football, baseball and basketball.
The 2018 Lodi football squad went 3-7 with a 2-3 mark in the Tri-City Athletic League. Now that the section uses calpreps.com’s rating to determine playoff teams in all seven divisions, Lodi finished with -6.9 rating. Three of its losses were by seven touchdowns or less.
In other words, one or two more wins would’ve given Lodi its first playoff berth since the 2011 season when Lodi posted a 5-6 record.
“This year more people have bought in, which makes the difference,” Stout said.
During the 2018 season, Stout completed 52 of 107 passes for 826 yards, 8 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. On the ground, he had 138 carries for 585 yards, averaging 4.2 yards per carry, and 10 touchdowns for a combined 18 touchdowns. Stout led the team in total offensive yards with 1,411.
But there is one number that Stout and Flames are focused on this upcoming football season.
“Fourteen,” said Stout, meaning the number of games Lodi would need to reach the section championship game. “That’s what we’re looking forward to. Playoffs would be amazing, but just to go deep in the playoffs and winning it all would be a dream come true.”
In addition to getting ready for the upcoming football season this summer, Stout, who has been a three-year starter on the Lodi High baseball team, has been playing for the River City Outlaws and the Nor Cal Valley squads.
“It’s a lot of fun,” said Stout of playing on the two travel baseball teams. “Going down to Los Angeles in a couple of weeks (for a tournament). So that will be fun.”
Baseball is the sport Stout has shined for Lodi, which won the TCAL title last spring. A three-year starter at shortstop and pitcher, Stout batted .304 with 19 RBIs. He had stolen 11 bases out of 14 attempts.
On the mound for the Flames, Stout had a 5-2 record with a 2.66 ERA. His earned run average was better than the 2018 season, which was 3.08 and a 5-3 record. During the 2018 season, Stout batted .319. As a freshman on the 2017 Lodi baseball squad, he batted .195.
If there is a sport he’d like to play in college in which a scholarship is offered, Stout hopes that it would be baseball. He’s also open to playing football in college, also on a scholarship.
“Just playing, looking for an offer,” Stout said. “Looking for someone to come look at me. Even basketball.”
In between football and baseball, Stout has found time to be indoors, playing on the Lodi High boys basketball team. Last winter, Stout averaged 5.0 points per game.
But continuing today until the start of the football season, Stout and the Flames are looking to reach 14 games — but one game at a time.
“Yeah,” Stout concluded.
