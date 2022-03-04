Liberty Ranch’s boys basketball team will have at least one more home game this year.
The Hawks, the third seed in the CIF NorCal Regional of the state playoffs, defeated Urban-San Francisco 57-43 on Thursday to move into the regional semifinals. Later in the night, No. 7 Carlmont took down No. 2 University Prep 57-45.
The Carlmont Scots, out of Belmont, are 18-8. Liberty Ranch is 28-5.
The Hawks will host tonight at 6 p.m. in the Hawks’ Nest in Galt.
SOFTBALL
Varsity
Buckingham Charter 7, Elliot Christian 5
The Eagles opened the season with a loss on Thursday to Buckingham Charter out of Vacaville.
Savvanah Evans went 3 for 4 with a pair of triples to lead the offense, while Sammie Tucker pitched 5 innings to rack up 9 strikeouts.