The Galt High softball continued its roll in Sierra Valley Conference action with a whopping 26-9 win over El Dorado on Friday.
The Warriors’ bats were unstoppable with 18 hits — including a home from Emily McCalla, a triple from Sophia Pate, and doubles from Alyssa Hardwick and Haley Sanchez.
Natalie Torres led the way for Galt (8-6 in the SVC, 8-10) with a 4-for-5 day, with four runs and two RBIs. Kaylyn Mathews was 3-for-4 with three runs, Hardwick was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and five runs, McCalla was 2-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs, Sanchez was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs, Briannah Pena was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs, Pate added two RBIs, Neveah Pate had a single and three runs and Yuina Okubo had a single, an RBI and a run.
Galt is still in the running for one of the SVC’s three playoff berths. Liberty Ranch sits in first place at 10-1 and 11-5 overall and Rosemont of Sacramento is in second at 10-2 and 13-6. Union Mine is in fourth place at 5-6. The last time Galt earned a playoff berth in softball was the middle of last decade.
Tracy 5, Lodi 2
Kalie Toy had a pair of doubles, and Shelby Katzakian had a triple, but Lodi (9-6 in the Tri-City Athletic League, 12-7) couldn’t put it together against Tracy on Friday.
Andrea Lira, Kayleigh Coberly, Madison Faul and Johnna Schroeder had singles for the Flames, who closed out the regular season against the league champions. Both have earned section playoff berths.
BASEBALL
Junior varsity
Tracy 10, Lodi 7
The Flames had nine hits in Friday’s loss, with the highlight a triple by Vinny Montgomery, who finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Hayden Hildenbrand and Tyler Meehleis each went 2-for-4, Isaac Snyder had a single and two RBIs, and Carson Devine and Jackson Konz had singles.