With the first day of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I Championships completed at Folsom High, a handful of local athletes have punched their tickets to the section masters meet.
Most of the track events held preliminaries on Wednesday, with the finals scheduled for today, while half the field events held their finals on Wednesday.
The top eight finishers in the finals move on to the Masters, which is May 19 and 20 at Davis High.
In Wednesday’s finals, Tokay’s Marcelino Ruiz placed third in the triple jump with a 43-foot, 6.75-inch mark to qualify for the Masters. Tokay’s Jacob Ray placed sixth in the high jump at 6-1, and Lodi’s Maceo McDowell placed eighth in the high jump at 5-11, beating out four other 5-11 jumpers on tiebreakers to snag the final qualifying spot.
On the girls side, Lodi’s 4-by-800 relay team placed third with a run of 9 minutes, 39.65 seconds to punch their tickets to the section meet, along with Lodi’s Talisa Heinitz, who placed fifth in the triple jump at 35-6.75, and Tokay’s Kayleen Tuavao, who placed eighth in the discus at 108-5. Tuavao added a ninth-place finish in the triple jump at 34-1 to just miss out.
Among Wednesday’s boys prelims, Lodi’s Kaiden Merryman moves on to the finals in the 100 with an 11.14-second run for the sixth-best time. In the girls prelims, Lodi’s Kiah Aitken ran the seventh-best time in the 800 at 2:18.36 to place qualify.
Other competitors in the boys finals included Stephen Holbo (12th in the shot put at 40-7.5) and the Lodi 4-by-800 team (11th at 8:44.03). In the girls finals, Lodi’s Keily Ramirez was 10th in the pole vault at 8-11, Karis Mann was 11th in the pole vault at 8-11, Lodi’s Elora Parises was 15th in the discus at 96-7, Lodi’s Nayelie Vargas-Corona was 16th in the discus at 96-7, Lodi’s Grace Duenas was 18th in the discus at 94-9, Tokay’s Ariana Villareal was 20th in the discus at 93-0, and Lodi’s Stacie De La Rosa was 24th in the discus at 73-10.
Boys running in Wednesday’s prelims were Lodi’s Mark Adkins (12th in both the 110 hurdles at 16.38 and the 300 hurdles at 44.16), Tokay’s 4-by-400 relay team (12th at 3:39.29), Lodi’s Nick Gauna (13th in the 100 at 11.25), Lodi’s Hugo Gonzalez (13th in the 300 hurdles at 44.83), Lodi’s Charles Starr (14th in the 800 at 2:04.57), Lodi’s Alex Mendoza (21st in the 800 at 2:07.97), Tokay’s Joseph Torres (23rd in the 110 hurdles at 19.70), and Tokay’s Mark Doria (23rd in the 400 at 53.31).
Girls in Wednesday’s prelims were Lodi’s Zoe Aitken (13th in the 800 at 2:22.77), Lodi’s 4-by-100 relay team (13th at 52.62), Tokay’s Tuavao (17th in the 100 hurdles at 17.83), Lodi’s Samantha Stone (19th in the 800 at 2:31.16), Lodi’s Kaitlyn Harper (20th in the 400 at 1:04.27) and Lodi’s Ramirez (20th in the 300 hurdles at 54.09).
Varsity: Tracy 16, Tokay 2
The Tigers dropped Wednesday’s game by 10-run rule after five innings, with a 2-for-3 day from Bella Godinez, and singles by Emma Misasi, Makayla Lawson, Anabelle Sikich and Maddie Schneider.
