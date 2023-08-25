The Liberty Ranch football team ran out of time on Friday, and drove away from Sacramento with a 28-27 loss to Rio Americano.
The Hawks had one last chance with 2 minutes remaining after scoring four touchdowns in the second half, starting the drive on the 1-yard line after a Rio Americano punt rolled to a stop.
“So we started in the worst position possible,” said Liberty Ranch coach Warren Schroeder. “We drove down the field to about the 30-yard line before a penalty backed us up. We just ran out of time.”
The game was the opener for Liberty Ranch, which still sports a nine-game schedule with hopes of filling in the bye week on Sept. 8 with a game. Rio Americano improved to 2-0.
“I'm so proud of the fact it was our first game, and Rio was playing their second game,” Schroeder said. “The boys made some first-game mistakes, but they came to play against a bigger opponent than us, a faster opponent than us.”
Hawks quarterback Kymani Fenika scored once on the ground and threw a touchdown to running back Joseph Brown. Brown scored another on the ground.
Liberty Ranch returns home next week to face Linden, which beat El Camino 34-0 on Friday.
“They're again going to be a great test for us,” Schroeder said. “Linden and us go back and forth, it's going to be a fun game.”
