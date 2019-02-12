MODESTO — One journey ends and a new one begins for a combined 10 Tokay and Lodi wrestlers.
Taking part at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II tournament at Gregori High on Saturday, six Tokay and four Lodi wrestlers placed between fourth to eighth places at the two-day, double-elimination tournament. The top eight wrestlers in each weight class advance to the section’s Masters Tournament.
As teams, Tokay, which won its fourth consecutive Tri-City Athletic League title on Feb. 2, took ninth place with 71.5 points and Lodi was tied for 13th place with Rodriguez of Fairfield with 39.5 points each.
Tokay’s Carlos Torres (220-pounds) took fourth place — the highest among the 10 Lodi area wrestlers. In the third place match against Yuba City’s Robert Teal, Torres was pinned in the second round.
“He wrestled a great tournament,” said Tokay coach Ed Carlos of Torres. “He hasn’t peaked yet, which is the good news. We haven’t seen his best wrestling — yet. I think it’s going to come (at the Masters).”
Lorenzo Millan (152), a junior, posted a 4-2 record for Tokay to take fifth place. Millan defeated Inderkum of Sacramento’s Leviticus Harris by major decision. Jacob Pursell (170), a senior, also took fifth place at 4-2. Pursell posted a major decision over Inderkum of Sacramento’s Speero Tannous.
Jonathan Nguyen (106) pinned down a sixth place finish for Tokay. Nguyen, who lost to Lincoln’s Adam Cearly by decision, went 2-3 in his weight class. Cameron Senner (195), another junior, took eighth place at 2-3.Moyses Luciano (160) was eighth, and finished at 2-3.
“We were wrestling better this weekend,” said Carlos of the Tigers’ overall performance at the divisional tournament. “I think our best wrestling is yet to come.”
Lodi’s top finisher was Jacob LaLonde (145), grabbing sixth place. In the fifth place match, LaLonde lost to Roseville’s Mark Bonar by pin.
Steve Shumate (152) did not wrestle at all on the second day for the Flames — but still advances to the Masters as he took eighth place. Shumate, a senior, went 2-1 on Friday. But a toe injury kept him out of action on the second day.
Mettler said that it’s uncertain as to how Shumate sustained the injury.
“He just couldn’t walk on it that day,” said Lodi coach Keith Mettler of Shumate’s injury on Saturday. “He seems to have a little bit more movement. We’re hoping by this weekend he’ll be fine.”
Christian Zamora (160) and Sean Carpenter (285) took seventh place in their respective weight classes for the Flames. Carpenter, only a sophomore, rolled his ankle on the second day. Mettler feels he should recover in time for weigh-in for the Masters, which will take place at 7 a.m. on Thursday.
Vacaville ran away with the D-II tournament title with 338.5 points. Pitman of Turlock was second at 229.6 points, Turlock third at 196.5, Bella Vista of Fair Oaks fourth at 144 and Roseville fifth at 129.
This year’s Masters Tournament, which is also a two-day, double-elimination tournament, takes place at Delta College. The tournament has been held at Stockton Arena most of this decade.
“It doesn’t matter if you get first or eighth; you’re in the Masters tournament,” Carlos said. “We’re not too worried about the placing after this weekend. You’ve got to prove it again next week.”
Mettler added, “We’re just trying to stay healthy; we’re banged up a little bit. We’re just trying to keep this group going and keep our weight down.”
Contact Mike Bush at mikeb@lodinews.com. Follow on Twitter: @MBushLodiSports.