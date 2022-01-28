The Tokay High boys soccer team held off cross-town rival Lodi 1-0 on Thursday at Lodi High’s Don Rostomily Field.
It was Lodi’s first loss in Tri-City Athletic League play. Tokay is 5-1-10 (3-0-5 in the TCAL), and Lodi is 10-4-3 (4-1-3 in the TCAL).
Tokay’s Alan Garcia scored the lone goal of the game late in the first half, when Lodi goalkeeper John Martin lost control of a Juan Magana free kick, and Garcia was the first of the swarming Tokay players to get to it.
Lodi pushed forward in the second half, but Tokay goalkeeper Alejandro Parra, with nine saves, and the Tokay defense were able to keep the clean sheet in front of a packed house.
“It’s pretty big,” said Tokay coach Erick Santoyo. “Coming off of not playing very many minutes, to jumping into a starting position, he was a bit hectic but confident that he could get the job done.”
It was Parra’s first start after starter Eric Cahue came up with an arm fracture at practice on Wednesday.
Both teams were undefeated in league play coming into the game, but both have piled up ties against TCAL opponents, something Santoyo said is not by design.
“It’s just something that’s happened,” Santoyo said. “We’ve gotten unlucky in a lot of games. We’re hit a lot of posts, hit it right at the keeper. But we’re bouncing back from it and still in the hunt for a league championship.”
Junior varsity boys
Lodi 2, Tokay 2
The JV game was every bit as exciting as the varsity game on Thursday, with a late goal preventing a loss for Tokay.
Lodi’s Alexx Gonzalez opened the scoring with a header for a goal, but Tokay’s Ali Dougish evened things for a 1-1 halftime score.
In the second half, Noah Solt put Lodi back on top on a breakaway, and again Tokay evened things up, with Jaime Magallanes scoring with about 3 minutes remaining.