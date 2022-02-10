It’s been a year of ups and downs or the Tri-City Athletic League champion Tokay boys soccer team, but on Thursday none of that mattered.
The No. 5 Tigers took down No. 12 McClatchy Lions 2-0 in the opener of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I playoffs at Tokay’s Hubbard Field.
“It feels great, but I wasn’t too worried,” said Tokay coach Erick Santoyo. “I know what my team is capable of.”
Tokay and McClatchy battled evenly early on, but Tokay’s Leonardo Dominguez took over in the 36th minute of the game.
Dominguez worked the ball to the top of the box in front of the goal, and sailed a long shot over McClatchy’s goalkeeper for the opening goal.
Less than two minutes later, Dominguez found the net again, taking an Alan Garcia slot pass on the run and shooting for the far post.
“We found our rhythm, and found our spaces the way we were supposed to,” Santoyo said. “We were practicing this all year, connecting our triangles. We figured it out.”
Tokay led 2-0 at halftime, and that’s where the score stayed for the remainder of the game, with Jose Gutierrez and Heriberto Carbajal stopping runs on the back line, and Eldiberto Perez and Christopher Mendoza controlling the midfield.
“They put a little more pressure, but it was nothing we couldn’t handle,” Santoyo said. “We created more opportunities, but unfortunately we couldn’t capitalize.”
Tokay (8-1-10) will hit the road on Tuesday to face No. 4 Modesto (16-0-3), which dispatched Folsom 3-0 on Thursday.