Boys soccer: Galt starts fast to beat Wildcats Galt forward Davian Marquez (10) keeps the soccer ball away from Franklin's Emron Gardizi during a non-league game at Walker Park on Dec. 7. Marquez was one of three Warriors who scored a goal in their 4-0 win over the Wildcats. Buy this photo

Boys soccer: Galt starts fast to beat Wildcats Galt midfielder Gonzalo Garcia (9) keeps the soccer ball in play during a non-league game at Walker Park on Dec. 7. Buy this photo

Boys soccer: Galt starts fast to beat Wildcats Galt forward Gilberto Lopez gets ready to boot the soccer ball away from a group of Franklin players during a non-league game at Walker Park on Dec. 7. Lopez scored two goals for the Warriors, who posted a 4-0 win over the Wildcats. Buy this photo

Boys soccer: Galt starts fast to beat Wildcats Galt midfielder Alexis Gonzalez (11) keeps the soccer ball in play and away from Franklin's Raul Campos during a non-league game at Walker Park on Dec. 7. Buy this photo

Boys soccer: Galt starts fast to beat Wildcats Galt midfielder Jose Santos (19) passes the soccer ball to teammate Gilberto Lopez (16), while their teammte Ozzy Chavez (2) watches during a non-league game against Franklin at Walker Park on Dec. 7. Buy this photo

Boys soccer: Galt starts fast to beat Wildcats Galt soccer players Davian Marquez (10) and Alexis Gonzalez (11) race toward the ball with Frnaklin's Griffin Schanning (2) and Raul Campus (22) during a non-league game at Walker Park on Dec. 7. Buy this photo

Boys soccer: Galt starts fast to beat Wildcats Galt forward Ramiro Ramirez (13) eyes the net and the Franklin goalie in a non-league boys soccer game at Walker Park on Dec. 7. Buy this photo

Boys soccer: Galt starts fast to beat Wildcats Galt forward Gilberto Lopez (16) races with Franklin's Xavier Polivky for the soccer ball during a non-league game at Walker Park on Dec. 7. Lopez scored two goals for the Warriors, who posted a 4-0 win over the Wildcats. Buy this photo

Boys soccer: Galt starts fast to beat Wildcats Galt forward Juan Cruz (14) chases the soccer ball with Franklin's Nate Souza (7) during a non-league game at Walker Park on Dec. 7. Cruz scored a goal for the Warriors, who posted a 4-0 win. Buy this photo