Boys soccer: Galt starts fast to beat Wildcats

GALT — Gilberto Lopez played like an MVP on Friday.
The Galt High boys soccer player, plus teammate Davian Marquez, spread the scoring wealth for a 4-0 win over a Division I squad in Franklin of Elk Grove at Walker Park.
Galt forward Davian Marquez (10) keeps the soccer ball away from Franklin's Emron Gardizi during a non-league game at Walker Park on Dec. 7. Marquez was one of three Warriors who scored a goal in their 4-0 win over the Wildcats.
Galt midfielder Gonzalo Garcia (9) keeps the soccer ball in play during a non-league game at Walker Park on Dec. 7.
Galt forward Gilberto Lopez gets ready to boot the soccer ball away from a group of Franklin players during a non-league game at Walker Park on Dec. 7. Lopez scored two goals for the Warriors, who posted a 4-0 win over the Wildcats.
Galt midfielder Alexis Gonzalez (11) keeps the soccer ball in play and away from Franklin's Raul Campos during a non-league game at Walker Park on Dec. 7.
Galt midfielder Jose Santos (19) passes the soccer ball to teammate Gilberto Lopez (16), while their teammte Ozzy Chavez (2) watches during a non-league game against Franklin at Walker Park on Dec. 7.
Galt soccer players Davian Marquez (10) and Alexis Gonzalez (11) race toward the ball with Frnaklin's Griffin Schanning (2) and Raul Campus (22) during a non-league game at Walker Park on Dec. 7.
Galt forward Ramiro Ramirez (13) eyes the net and the Franklin goalie in a non-league boys soccer game at Walker Park on Dec. 7.
Galt forward Gilberto Lopez (16) races with Franklin's Xavier Polivky for the soccer ball during a non-league game at Walker Park on Dec. 7. Lopez scored two goals for the Warriors, who posted a 4-0 win over the Wildcats.
Galt forward Juan Cruz (14) chases the soccer ball with Franklin's Nate Souza (7) during a non-league game at Walker Park on Dec. 7. Cruz scored a goal for the Warriors, who posted a 4-0 win.
Galt forward Juan Cruz (14) gets ready to pass the soccer ball to teammate Eduardo Garcia (3) while Warrior Moises Preciado watches in the first half of a non-league boys soccer game against Franklin at Walker Park on Dec. 7. Cruz scored a goal for the Warriors, who posted a 4-0 win over the Wildcats.
Posted: Friday, December 7, 2018 11:21 pm
