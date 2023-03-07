The Lodi High boys golf squad placed third out of 16 teams at the St. Mary’s Tournament on Monday at Stockton Country Club.
De La Salle-Concord won the tournament with a team score of 363, Rocklin was second at 371 and Lodi was third at 377.
A.J. Salvetti led the Flames with an even-par 71 to place fifth overall individually, followed by teammates Timur Alalin at 73, Jack Main at 74, Cedar Burns at 76, and Jack Topham at 83.
SOFTBALL
Varsity: Elk Grove 7, Liberty Ranch 3
Elk Grove pulled away with a three-run fourth inning in Monday’s game. The Hawks will play at Tokay on March 14.
