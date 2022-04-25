The Lodi High girls swim team completed a sweep of the Tri-City Athletic League season over the weekend with a victory by a large margin in the league championship meet.
The Flames held off second-place Lincoln by more than 100 points.
Olivia Stevenson led the charge for the Flames with two victories in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 12.28 seconds) and the 100 butterfly (59.82 seconds).
Also with wins for Lodi were Molly Thurow in the 100 freestyle (54.27), Claire DeVries in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.72) and Savanna Berry in 1-meter diving.
The Lodi boys placed third, with Wyatt Reynolds setting a new TCAL record in the 500 freestyle at 4:41.67.
On the junior varsity side of things, the Lodi JV girls also finished the TCAL season undefeated with a big win at the TCAL meet, led by double winners Dacanee Mancuso in the 200 freestyle (2:19.26) and 500 freestyle (6:27.65), Nina Brandstad in the 200 individual medley (a new TCAL JV record of 2:24.87) and 100 breaststroke (1:15.03) and Samantha Turner in the 100 butterfly (1:14.30) and 100 backstroke (1:16.20).
Also with wins were Peyton Bishop in the 50 freestyle (29.13) and Gracie Davenport (1:06.66).
The Lodi JV boys placed second, with Caden Zicari winning the 50 freestyle (23.40) and 100 freestyle (53.44).
Lodi and Tokay swimmers will now head to the section championships from May 5 to 7 at Tokay High (the diving championships will be April 29 for girls and April 30 for boys, both at McClatchy High in Sacramento).
BASEBALL
Varsity
St. Mary’s 4, Tokay 3 (8 innings)
The Rams scored the winning run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth inning after tying in the sixth as Tokay lost Friday’s game and the series.
The loss dropped Tokay (13-9, 6-3 in the TCAL) out of the top spot in the league. Lincoln (13-8, 7-2) now leads, with Tokay, Lodi (14-8, 6-3) and St. Mary’s (10-12, 6-3) tied for the second spot.
Tokay managed just three hits in Friday’s game, with singles from Ryan Oliveri, Cade Campbell and Brett Graddy. The Tigers walked seven times as well.
On the mound, Campbell pitched five innings, allowing five hits and two unearned runs before Brock Sell finished the game.
Tokay will begin this week’s series against Tracy (10-11-1, 2-7) at 6 p.m. today at Zupo Field.
Lodi 5, Tracy 3
The Flames earned the victory on Saturday in a rain-postponed game from Thursday to take the series from the Bulldogs.
Dominic Brassesco pitched six innings for the victory, with 10 strikeouts, four hits and three runs (two earned) before Gianni Casazza entered for a scoreless inning and the save.
At the plate, Brassesco went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBIs and two runs, Sean Kennedy went 2-for-3 with two doubles, and Nico Lombardi, Nathan Sherbondy, Brayden Stout and Austin Meehleis each singled.
Lodi opens this week’s series against Lincoln at 4 p.m. today in Stockton.
