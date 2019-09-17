Wyatt Ming
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Football
College: Sacramento State
Ming, a senior, started at center in the Hornets’ 50-0 win over Northern Colorado, which saw the offense amass 614 yards of total offense.
Daniel Garlick
High school: Tokay
Sport: Football
College: Whittier
Garlick, a sophomore quarterback, complete 6 of 8 passes for 77 yards in Saturday’s 47-12 win over Lewis-Clark Valley.
Tyler Sefried
High school: Lodi
Sport: Football
College: Luther (Iowa)
Sefried, a senior defensive lineman, racked up seven tackles (three solo, four assists) and 1 1/2 for a loss in Saturday’s 33-20 loss to St. Olaf.
Jack Lopez
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Football
College: Pacific (Ore.)
Lopez, a junior tight end, had one catch for five yards in Saturday’s 37-26 loss to Dubuque.
Brenda Ortiz
High school: Lodi
Sport: Cross country
College: Holy Names
Ortiz, a sophomore, placed 60th in the women’s 6-kilometer run at the Kim Duyst Invitational at River Oaks Golf Course over the weekend, finishing in 27 minutes, 47.1 seconds.
Haley Boynton
High school: Lodi
Sport: Cross country
College: Chico State
Boynton, a junior, placed 16th in the women’s 6K at the Stump Invitational on Friday at Wildhorse Golf Club in Davis, finishing in 22:38.9.
Brad Reeves
High school: Lodi
Sport: Golf
College: Arizona
Reeves, a senior, placed 44th overall at the Maui Jim Invitational at Mirabel Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., with a 1-over 211. He was under par on the first two days (69 and 67) before a 75 on the third day.
Justin Gums
High school: Lodi
Sport: Golf
College: TCU
Gums, a sophomore, tied a career best in his college career with a 4-under 212 to tie for ninth place at the Hartford Hawks Invitational at the par-72 Bulls Bridge Golf Club in South Kent, Conn. Gums’ scores over the three-round tournament were 73, 67 and 72.
Sydney Marks
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Volleyball
College: Cal Baptist
Marks, a junior middle blocker, racked up 33 kills in the three games of the SLU Lion Classic in Hammond, La., with seven kills and seven digs in a 3-0 win over Jackson State, 19 kills and six digs in a 3-1 win over host Southeastern Louisiana, and seven kills and 11 digs in a 3-0 loss to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Adriana Baysinger
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Volleyball
College: Sonoma State
Baysinger, a junior middle blocker, and her Seawolves went 3-1 in a four-game set in Turlock, with seven kills and four block assists in a 3-2 loss to Northwest Nazarene, seven kills and three block assists in a 3-0 win over Western Oregon, two kills in a 3-0 win over Holy Names, and two kills in a 3-0 win over Notre Dame de Namur.
Trenton Edalgo
High school: Tokay
Sport: Wrestling
College: Delta
Edalgo, a sophomore, went 2-0 in a pair of dual matches — a 27-21 loss to Chabot and a 30-27 loss to Santa Rosa on Saturday.
Alexis Acosta
High school: Lodi
Sport: Water polo
College: Delta
Acosta, a sophomore, had three steals in a 15-4 loss to Riverside in the River Rage Tournament at American River College. Later in the day, she had one steal in an 11-6 loss to Citrus.
Elizabeth Macfarlane
High school: Tokay
Sport: Water polo
College: Delta
Macfarlane, a freshman, had an assist and a steal against Riverside.
Benton Peterson
High school: Lodi
Sport: Water polo
College: Delta
Peterson, a freshman, had a goal and an assist in a 19-3 loss to Long Beach at the Nyquist Invitational in Saratoga, followed by a goal in Saturday’s 13-7 win over Las Positas, and five goals in a 17-8 win over Ohlone.
Ryan Westerterp
High school: Lodi
Sport: Water polo
College: Delta
Westerterp, a sophomore, had a steal against Long Beach, a goal, and an assist and two steals against Las Positas.
Hayden Wilson
High school: Tokay
Sport: Water polo
College: Delta
Wilson, a freshman, had a goal and a steal against Las Positas.
Shaina Hummell
High school: Lodi
Sport: Soccer
College: Delta
Hummell, a sophomore midfielder, had two assists in Friday’s 7-0 win over Butte College.
Johnna Wise
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Golf
College: Delta
Wise, a freshman, shot a 101 at the par-73 Kennedy Park in Napa to help the Mustangs place sixth as a team in an eight-team tournament. Teammates Brittany Cooper (Liberty Ranch) and Catie Newport (Lodi) also played, shooting a 106 and a 111, respectively.
Gabe Nino
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Football
College: Sacramento City
Nino, a freshman receiver, had two kickoff returns for 64 yards in Saturday’s 47-0 loss to San Francisco.
Do you know of a local athlete who has continued playing at the college or pro levels? If so, the News-Sentinel encourages you (parents, coaches, athletes and anyone else) to update us on how these former athletes are doing. We'd like to update our readers as often as possible. You can reach the News-Sentinel sports department by phone at 369-7035 or by e-mail at sports@lodinews.com.