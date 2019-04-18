Andrea Lira and the Lodi High softball team continued their hitting spree on Thursday, beating Lincoln 13-2 in a Tri-City Athletic League game.
At the plate, Lira went 4-for-5 with two RBIs that included a home run. Haley Price and Marissa Fabian each had home runs for Lodi (6-4 in the TCAL, 9-4), which had 17 hits in the game. Kayleigh Coberly went 3-for-4 and an RBI. Danielle Pfennig, along with Fabian and Caitlin Ahlbach, each had two hits. Johnna Schroeder, Shelby Katzakan, Kalie Toy and Price each had a hit in the game.
In the circle, Ashlee Toy went five innings, struck out eight Trojan batters and allowed three hits. Pfennig allowed no hits in pitching in the final inning and struck out one.
On Wednesday, Lodi had 13 hits in pounding rival Tokay 13-3 in six innings. The Flames have outscored their last two TCAL opponents by a combined score of 26-5.
Junior varsity
Lincoln 5, Lodi 2
Haylee Gonzalez went 2-for-3 for Lodi (4-5 in the TCAL, 4-8) in Thursday’s game in Stockton. Sydney Feathersston and Leyla Ayala each had a hit, with Ayala smacking a double.
Lodi 13, Tokay 5
In Wednesday’s game at Arnaiz Softball Complex in Morada, Lodi had eight hits against its rival. Featherston went 4-for-4 that included two singles, double and trip.e and three RBIs. Gonzalez went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Ayala, along with Flame teammates Gillian Donley, Eloisa Dominguez, Kendall Robbins and Hadlee Evans, each had a hit.
BASEBALL
Varsity
Turlock Christian 13, Elliot Christian 0
Joshua Alejandre had the lone hit for Elliot (2-7 in the Central California Athletic Alliance, 2-8) in Thursday’s game.
TRACK AND FIELD
Varsity boys
Lodi 69, Tracy 66
Sam Wright won the pole vault for Lodi in Thursday’s TCAL meet in Tracy. Other Flame winners were Larry McDowell in the discus at 133 feet, 2 inches, Nicolas Rasoilo in the 3,200-meters and Darrius Hart in the high jump and long jump at 20’ 11”.
Varsity girls
Lodi 91, Tracy 49
Paige Sefried won the 100 and 200 meter races for Lodi, plus the 300 hurdles. Emily DuBois was another triple winner for the Flames; the triple jump, long jump at an even 17 feet and the 100 hurdles
Other Lodi winners were Brooke Aberle in the 800, Kelsey Siria in the pole vault, and Ashlyn Jory in the high jump at 4’ 10”.