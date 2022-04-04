The Lodi Cycle Bowl opened its 69th season of flat track motorcycle racing with a bold move by Travis Petton of Ramona in the Open Pro race, diving inside on leader James Ott of Simi Valley about three quarters of the way through the race.
Petton held on for the victory, with Ott second and Lodi’s Christian Spurgeon third after an attempt to pass Ott.
Tony Meiring of Tracy won the Open Money race, followed by Petton, Ott and Spurgeon. Meiring was fourth in the Open Pro race.
Other winners on Saturday included Hunter Froedge of Salida in 50cc 2-Stroke, Ryder Meiring of Tracy in 50cc PW, Donnia Darrah of Martinez in 230 Adult, Master A and Vintage A, Ethan Salmon of Modesto in 10cc Youth, John O’Connell of Roseville in Master AM, Kevin Keeran of Concord in Vet A and Senior A, John Self of Pleasanton in Super Senior A, Kage Tadman of Salinas in 250 Open, Derrick Ponton of Salinas in Vet AM, AJ Neelings of Hanford in Semior AM, Dana Douglas of Thousand Oaks in Super Senior AM, Jackson Brown of Modesto in 65cc Open, Dustin Rynearson of Modesto in 100cc Sportman, Myles Henderson of Stockton in Open Singles, Colton Shafer of Caruthers in 85cc/150R, Sonny Brown of Stockton in Vintage AM, Olin Kissler of Castle Rock in 450 Open AM, and A.J. Kirkpatrick of Salinas in Hooligan.
SWIMMING
Lodi vs. Tracy
The Lodi boys and girls varsity teams were victorious over Tracy on Friday.
The varsity boys won 89-45, with double winners in Wyatt Reynolds (200-yard freestyle at 1 minutes, 50.28 seconds and the 500 freestyle at 4:57.34) and Billy Brown (100 freestyle at 53.34 and 100 backstroke at 1:01.75).
The Lodi girls won 84-33, with three swimmers winning two events each in Ellie Mortenson (200 freestyle at 2:10.0 and 500 freestyle at 5:44.14), Lexi Reynolds (200 individual medley at 2:18.83 and 100 freestyle at 58.40) and Olivia Stevenson (100 butterfly at 59.82 and 100 backstroke at 1:01.62).
The junior varsity boys were unopposed, and the JV girls won 137-33, with double winners in D.J. Mancuso (200 freestyle at 2:24.77 and 500 freestyle at 6:39.46), Nina Brandstand (200 individual medley at 2:36.01 and 100 backstroke at 1:17.82) and Ava Sepulveda (100 breaststroke at 1:27.19 and 100 freestyle at 1:07.38).
BASEBALL
Varsity
Tokay 7, West 5
The Tigers swept their first series of TCAL play with Friday’s victory, opening league play at 3-0.
Tokay’s bats stayed hot with 11 hits, led by a 3-for-3 day from Campbell Kurkjian. Brett Graddy and Cory Sugg each tallied 3 RBIs, with a double and a single from Sugg and a two-run single and a sac fly from Graddy.
Cade Campbell and Matthew Casillas each had a double and a single, and Ryan Oliveri singled.
On the mound, Matthew Alagna got the start and struck our four batters in 3 1/3 innings, followed by 2/3 of an inning from Nick Anderson, and three innings of scoreless relief from Cade Campbell, with eight strikeouts against two hits.
Tokay (9-5, 3-0 TCAL) will start this week series today at Lincoln High (9-5, 3-0).
St. Mary’s 10, Lodi 7
The Rams pulled away late on Friday to take two out of three against Lodi last week. The Flames tied the game at 7 in the fourth inning, but weren’t able to get on the board again.
Donavan Thorpe went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles to led Lodi, along with a 2-for-4, 2-RBI day from Dominic Brassesco, a double from Nico Lombardi, and singles from Nathan Sherbondy, Sean Kennedy, Carson Devine, and Gianni Casazza. Devine added two RBIs.
Lodi (7-5, 1-2 TCAL) open this week’s series against West (3-10, 0-3) today at 6 p.m. at Zupo Field.
