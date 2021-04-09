Two weeks ago, Lincoln High’s football team came to town and thrashed Tokay to the tune of 71-6.
Now it’s Lodi turn to try and tame that beast in a matchup of undefeated teams tonight at the Grape Bowl — Lincoln is 2-0, with victories over Tracy and Tokay, and Lodi is 3-0 after beating Linden, West and Tracy.
A win for Lodi will not come easy against a talented Lincoln squad.
“They’re loaded, man. They’ve got talent everywhere. Not many holes in that team,” said Lodi coach George Duenas. “We’ve had another good week of practice, which is nice. The guys seem to be tuned in. We want to make it a physical matchup.”
On the ground, Jonah Coleman is the main threat, with 320 rushing yards and six touchdowns through Lincoln’s first two games. In the passing game, Marco Simpson and Fidel Pitts are the main targets for quarterback Kenyon Nelson, who has a 75% completion rate for 462 yards and six more touchdowns.
“We’ve got to give those legit guys, that legit offense, the least amount of chances,” Duenas said.
But one place Lodi is looking is at Lincoln defensive lineman Roman Ostly-Ameperosa.
“We’re working on our blocking scheme right now. We want to get a hat on a hat. We’re really focusing on that Roman guy, the nose guard,” Duenas said. “If we can’t take care of him, he can mess some things up for us. If we can neutralize him, we’ll be able to get the run game going.”
But even with that, the Flames know the run game that has been their bread and butter in the first three games will come under a lot more stress today, and that means the passing game will be thrust into the spotlight.
“Adam Schallberger at quarterback, he’s going to need to be able to throw some catchable passes, and he’ll have to run our offense,” Duenas said. “This could be a breakout moment for him. It can be a game where he can come out and really establish himself.”
Tokay at Tracy
Meanwhile, Tokay just got something of a blueprint from Lodi on how to beat Tracy, traditionally a top-half team in the Tri-City Athletic League.
“At least offensively for Lodi, they were dominant up front and won the point of attack, so plays that they’re normally OK just going 3 or 4 yards were often going for 10-plus a carry,” said Tokay coach Michael Holst. “That doesn’t necessarily say anything for how we’re going to play it, because we still want to do what we want to do, but it was definitely where Tracy at least struggled a little bit.”
Tokay, at 2-1, has a chance to clinch a winning record during this short spring season.
“We didn’t really talk a ton about it to be honest. It’s just the next game on the schedule,” Holst said. “It’d be nice, and a credit to how they’ve prepared to this point. We still have to take care of business.”
While Tracy is 0-3, the schedule hasn’t exactly been an easy road, with losses against St. Mary’s, Lincoln and Lodi.
“We’re going to have to do all the little things it takes to win football games tomorrow night in order to win,” Holst said. “Win the takeaway battle. That’s the main reason we won last week is we got some takeaways. We need to do that extremely well, and some of the other things that are markers for us.”
Baseball: Lodi 4, Tracy 3, 9 innings
Colton Smithhart had the winning hit in Thursday’s extra-innings win over Tracy, with a single in the bottom of the ninth inning to score Tyler Meehleis, who had reached on a double.
In the seventh inning, Auston Schmierer belted a triple and scored on a Dominic Brassesco sacrifice fly to tie the game.
Smithhart finished with a triple and a single, Meehleis had a double and a single, Fidel Ulloa had two singles, Schmierer had his triple, and Hayden Hildenbrand and Jake Fritz each singled.
On the mound, Hildenbrand pitched seven innings before Ulloa stepped in to pitch the eighth and the ninth innings for the win.
Lodi (6-2) will host Mountain House in a non-league game today at Zupo Field.
JV baseball: Lodi 5, Tracy 3
Ken Blankenship went 4 2/3 innings with five strikeouts for the win on Thursday, with Andrew Wright going the last 2 1/3 for the save with three strikeouts.
Blankenship had a double and a single and Luke Toy had a double and an RBI, while Austin Meehleis, Carson Devine and Andrew Wright each singled for the Flames (6-2).
JV softball: Tracy 13, Lodi 4
The Bulldogs pulled away late in Thursday’s game, which saw Lodi’s Justice Kent witha single and two runs, Lauren Shinn with a single and a run, Corintia Rivera with a single and an RBI, and Isabella Gonzalez with a single.