After the final day of the Tri-City Athletic League track and field championships, a number of Lodi and Tokay athletes held league titles.
The team titles, though, both went to Lincoln. The girls varsity standings came down to the finest of margins after three teams split a point in the high jump (Lincoln’s Molly Grupe, Tokay’s Brooke Friske and Tracy’s Ellie Hernandez each cleared 4 feet, 8 inches, with no tiebreaker). As a result, Lincoln finished with 132.33 points, ahead of St. Mary’s with 132, and Lodi with 131. Tracy finished with 81.33, West had 31, and Tokay at 10.33.
In the boys competition, Lincoln scored 137.5 points, followed by St. Mary’s at 115, West at 113, Lodi at 77.5, Tracy at 62 and Tokay at 29.
Lodi’s Stephen Holbo won the boys discus with a 132-10, and Tokay’s Joshua Young won the boys pole vault at 13-0, joining champions from finals on the first day — Lodi’s Grace Duenas in the girls discus, and Lodi’s Talisa Heinitz in the girls triple jump.
In the finals, Lodi’s Kaiden Merryman improved from his fifth-place time in the semifinals to finish second in the finals, running a personal-best 10.98 seconds.
Other Lodi boys scoring in the top six spots in Friday’s finals included Nick Isaiah Gaona (second in the pole vault at 12-6), Mark Adkins (third in both the 110 hurdles at 16.75 and the 300 hurdles at 42.76), Charles Starr (fifth in the 800 at 2:05.27), and Brian Puac Ramos (sixth in the discus at 114-1). Tokay athletes in the top six on Friday were Marcelino Ruiz (second in the triple jump at 43-7.5), Young (fifth in the 1,600 at 4:34.59), Mark Doria (fifth in the 300 hurdles at 43.79) and Simon Kolber (sixth in the pole vault at 10-6).
In the girls competition, Lodi athletes scoring points in Friday’s finals were Kiah Aitken (second in the 800 at 2:22.74, second in the 1,600 at 5:18.06 and fourth in the 400 at 1:00.35), Duenas (second in the shot put at 30-5), Heinitz (second in the long jump at 17-1), Zoe Aitken (third in the 800 at 2:25.52 and fourth in the 1,600 at 5:27.68), Stacie De La Rosa (fourth in the shot put at 26-5), Elora Parises (fifth in the shot put at 26-4), Samantha Stone (fifth in both the 800 at 2:27.36 and the 1,600 at 5:29.01) and Keily Ramirez (sixth in the 300 hurdles at 51.35).
The top eight in each event move on to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I meet, which is Wednesday and Friday at Folsom High.
Three local teams received their marching orders for the baseball postseason, with Lodi headed to the Division II playoffs as the fifth seed, and both Liberty Ranch and Galt headed to the Division IV bracket.
Lodi (15-12) was the third-place finisher in the Tri-City Athletic League with a 10-5 record, and received the No. 5 seed in Division II. St. Mary’s, the TCAL champion, is the No. 3 seed in Division I, and second-place Lincoln was assigned No. 5 in D-I.
Lodi will host Mountain House (18-9), which went 12-2 in the Western Athletic Conference for a co-championship with Los Banos.
Lodi and Mountain House will play at 4 p.m. today at Zupo Field, with the winner facing the winner between No. 4 Rio Americano and No. 13 Cordova.
In Division IV, Liberty Ranch (15-6) went 11-4 in the Sierra Valley Conference for second place, and received the No. 8 seed. The Hawks will face No. 9 Wheatland, which tied for fourth place in the Pioneer Valley League at 5-7 (12-11 overall). Galt (10-9) placed third in the SVC at 8-7, and is the No. 10 seed. The Warriors will travel to play at No. 7 Marysville (15-10), which placed third in the PVL at 7-5.
