After the final day of the Tri-City Athletic League track and field championships, a number of Lodi and Tokay athletes held league titles.

The team titles, though, both went to Lincoln. The girls varsity standings came down to the finest of margins after three teams split a point in the high jump (Lincoln’s Molly Grupe, Tokay’s Brooke Friske and Tracy’s Ellie Hernandez each cleared 4 feet, 8 inches, with no tiebreaker). As a result, Lincoln finished with 132.33 points, ahead of St. Mary’s with 132, and Lodi with 131. Tracy finished with 81.33, West had 31, and Tokay at 10.33.

