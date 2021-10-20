Tokay’s girls volleyball team improved to 12-7 overall and 4-6 in the TCAL with Tuesday’s 25-22, 15-25, 25-11, 25-22 victory over its crosstown rival.
Taylor Willis led the Tigers with 17 kills and added 20 digs, Jacqueline Patino had 40 digs, Paige Delph had 7 kills, 7 assists, 4 aces and 3 blocks, Paris Vang had 13 assists, 3 aces, 2 digs and 2 kills, Darianna Guidi had 27 digs and 2 aces, Kimberly Mercado had 4 kills, Morgan Daniels had 3 kills and 5 digs and Hannah Okoreeh had 2 kills and 3 blocks.
For Lodi, Bella Battaglia had 12 kills, 3 digs and 2 blocks, Ali Navarro had 9 digs and 7 assists, Neha Patel had 6 digs and Grace Culler had 18 assists, 5 digs, 4 kills and 3 aces.
Junior varsity
Lodi 2, Tokay 0
For Tokay (5-5 TCAL), Mya Okoreeh and Claire Whittock had 2 kills each.
WATER POLO
Junior varsity girls
Season Ender Tournament
The Lodi High JV girls water polo team placed fourth out of 12 teams in the tournament over the weekend, going 2-2 with wins over Del Campo (9-3) and Woodcreek (4-2), and losses to Rio Americano (4-2) and Campolindo (15-2).
Over the tournament, Madison Broughton scored 4 goals, Cassandra Oaxaca and Laine Woodard had 3 each, Averie Lodi, Haley Lucas and Holly Wilson had 2 each, and Rache Pascucci had 1. In the cage, Abigail Rusch had 26 saves.