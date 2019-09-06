Now the Tokay High football team is looking for its first victory at its on-campus stadium.
Today at 7:10 p.m., Tokay will host Stagg in a non-league game at Hubbard Field. This will be the first varsity football game at the renovated stadium, which has field turf, all-weather track, new home stands on the west side of the field, new visitor stands on the east side of the field — both of which have two tunnels on each side of the stands for fans to enter from the back of each stands — and press box. There is also a digital scoreboard on the north side of the field.
“Our home opener is a big deal for the community at large,” said Tokay coach Michael Holst said. “The players are looking forward to it.”
Prior to the game, there will be a re-dedication ceremony at the on-campus stadium that will include member of the Hubbard family. They will also take part in the coin-toss at midfield.
“We’re looking forward to playing a true home game (tonight) and creating some new traditions for our fans, students and players,” Holst said.
Tokay (1-1) will face a Stagg squad that is hungry for a victory. Stagg (0-2) stumbled to a 37-7 loss to Atwater on Aug. 30, and the week prior Hughson posted a 28-14 win over the Delta Kings.
On offense, Tokay junior running back Joseph Filippini has rushed 318 yards on 52 carries and seven touchdowns. Six of his TDs came when Tokay won its first game of the season last week with a 56-55 win over Bear Creek in a four-hour contest at Podesto Field. Bear Creek led 48-14 at halftime before the Tigers rallied for the comeback win.
“I hope we don’t let past performance dictate how we prepare for future games,” Holst said. “Each game is its own. This week, we need to move past an exciting win and focus our energy on our next opponent. Our hope is that our players understand they are always capable of playing like they did in the second half of last Friday’s game.”
On defense, Tokay linebacker Alan Becerril leads the team in tackles at 19.
In December 2018, the Tokay High girls soccer team hosted Liberty Ranch for the first official athletic contest of the season at Hubbard Field, which finished last November.
Until last season, Tokay, which opened its doors in 1972, played all of its home football games at the Grape Bowl. The Tigers experienced life on both the home and visitor’s sidelines — Tokay would at times be the visitor when it played cross-town rival Lodi in a Tri-City Athletic and San Joaquin Athletic Association games the last five decades.
Lodi
Now the games should get tougher for Lodi (1-0).
Today at 7:15 p.m., Lodi plays at Chavez (2-0) in a non-league contest. Chavez’s victories have come against Valley of Sacramento, 32-8, last week and Mountain House 46-28 on Aug. 23. Valley and Mountain House have a combined record of 0-4.
In its season and home opener at the Grape Bowl on Aug. 30, Lodi, after two turnovers in the first quarter, got over the first-game jitters and rolled past Ceres 51-0. Quarterback Logan Stout joined Lodi running back Christian Zamora, plus teammates Angelo Zazzarino, Andres Pappas and Jose Bravo and place-kicker Adolfo Sanchez is scoring against the Bulldogs’ defense.
Galt
The number 13 is one of two numbers important for Galt (1-1), which plays at Linden (2-0) today at 7 p.m.
That is how many yards Galt quarterback Robert Bulahan Jr. needs to tie the school’s all-time passing record. Ryan Cox, who played on the 2009 and 2010 Galt football teams, holds the record at 2,690 yards. Bulahan Jr. has 2,677 yards.
Bulahan passed for 232 yards in the Warriors’ home game against Summerville on Aug. 30. Summerville rallied in the fourth quarter to escape Erv Hatzenbuhler Field of Warrior Stadium with a 24-21 win.
The second number important to Galt is the team’s second win. But Linden defense has given up only one touchdown in two games, which was to Gustine. Linden posted a 35-7 win.
Liberty Ranch
Playing its third consecutive game at Hawk Stadium, Liberty Ranch (1-1) is hoping to have a better showing in today’s 7:30 p.m. against Amador (1-0).
In its second home game against Center of Antelope last week, the Hawks fell hard to the Cougars, 42-7.
Liberty Ranch running back Isiah Ricci leads the team in rushing with 127 yards.
