Members of the Lodi 14U all-star baseball team are thankful for a second chance.
This weekend, Lodi will be part of the elite competing at the Pacific Southwest Regional Tournament in Arroyo Grande, which is in San Luis Obispo. All games of the double-elimination tournament are scheduled to be played at Soto Sports Complex. Other teams taking part are from Arizona, plus Utah, Nevada, Hawaii and Southern California.
“It’s an awesome feeling,” said Lodi manager Ralph Bain. “They are pumped up.”
Added Bradyen Stout, one of the players, “It feels pretty special.”
Lodi, which is the Central California No. 2 representative, will play its first game against a team from Chandler, Ariz. on Monday at 10 a.m. Should Lodi win that game, it would play again on Wednesday at 3 p.m. But if it loses, it would play again on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
Players on the Lodi squad are Matt Oliver, Aiden Ramos, Stout, Nate Bettencourt, JT Anderson, Gianni Casazza, Dylan Barlett, John Rostomily, Dylan Evans, Josh Casey, Auston Schmierer, Matt Alagna, Kyle Mann and Jaron Diaz. Chris Hancock and Dave Casey are Bain’s assistant coaches.
To reach the southwest regional tournament, Lodi took second place at the Central California Babe Ruth State Championships last week. After losing its first game, Lodi won its next four games before Five Cities posted 13-2 win in the title contest. Lodi beat Santa Maria in the game prior before the contest against Five Cities.
“The kids knew before the game that if we beat Santa Maria, we would get a shot at regional,” Bain said. “We had six games in five days.”
On Tuesday at Kofu Park, Bain and his assistant coaches held practice in preparation for the tournament. The beginning of practice had Bettencourt taking warm-up pitches on the mound. The rest of the team fielded fly balls and grounders.
“Practices have been loose,” Bain said. “Working hard but keeping it loose.”
Bettencourt noted pitching, defense and hitting have all been strong areas for Lodi at the state tournament. That’s something the players want to continue at the regional tournament.
“Our strongest points are pitching and hitting,” Bettencourt said.
After the state tournament, Lodi only had one practice toward the end of last week. The players were given last weekend off, but resumed practices this week at Kofu Park through Friday.
On Sunday, the players and their families, plus Bain and his assistant coaches, are scheduled to check in with tournament officials. A barbecue and picnic for all the teams and their coaches and families will be held at Arroyo Grande High.
In the first game of the state tournament against Five Cities on July 5, Lodi committed 10 errors that helped Five Cities post an 18-5 win.
“When we opened up against Five Cities, we just played really sloppy,” Bain said. “Our defense has got to be on point. The next four games, I think we only made four errors.”
Coming out strong in the first game against Chandler at the regional tournament, Bain noted, is important for Lodi.
“I’ve got confidence my hitters are going to come through,” Bain said.
