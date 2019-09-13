Christian Zamora is listed at 5-foot-8 and 183-pounds on the Lodi High football team’s roster.
But he and the Flames’ defense had huge performances against Stagg’s squad in Friday’s 41-15 win at Hubbard Field on the Tokay High campus. The non-league game was played at Tokay’s stadium because the Grape Festival is being held at the Grape Bowl and its facility through Sunday.
Lodi (3-0) jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. The scoring started when Zamora, who scored four touchdowns in the game, by capping a 12-play, 73-yard opening drive when he scored on a 14-yard off-tackle play with 8:01 on the clock. Adolfo Sanchez was good on his extra-point, as well as four of the next five that gave Lodi a 7-0 lead.
“I have to give credit to my line,” Zamora said. “They made it easy for me; they gave me room and I took off. I love all of my big guys up there. I can’t appreciate them enough.”
Added Lodi coach George Duenas, “The line played very well tonight. Christian did a good job, too.”
Lodi gained its second offensive possession quickly when defensive tackle Sean Carpenter recovered a fumble at the Stagg 23. Prior to the play, Flame defensive ends Reggie Miles and Ethan Bronson pulled down Delta King running back Elijah Turner for eight yards at Stagg’s 35-yard line.
Then Zamora scored his second touchdown three minutes later; going up the middle on a 3-yard run. That gave Lodi a 14-0 lead.
The Flames’ defense forced the Delta Kings’ offense to go four-and-out. The big play was on fourth down and 16 when defensive back Mason Osborn tackled Turner, this time for a loss of five yards at Stagg’s 25-yard line.
After Stagg (2-2) punted, Lodi got the ball back at the Delta King 45. Lodi quarterback Logan Stout threw a 45-yard pass to running back Angelo Zazzarino, who ran a post pattern down Stagg’s sidelines on the east side of the field for the touchdown and a 21-0 lead.
Toward the end of the first quarter, Lodi outside linebacker Korbin Mason recovered a Stagg fumble. The Flames’ offensive movement down Hubbard Field continued into the start of the second quarter and ended at 11:26 when Zamora scored his third touchdown on a 9-yard jaunt for a 28-0 score.
Stagg cut the Flames’ lead to 28-7 at 10:20 when Turner completed a 52-yard pass to Taevion Sims.
Then Lodi went back to dominating the game in the final 10 minutes of the first half. That included Zamora scoring his fourth touchdown. This one, on 56 yards, going up the middle and racing past a group of Stagg secondary personnel and linebackers. The extra-point was no good, but Lodi held a 34-7 lead.
“All around that first half, we were hitting on all cylinders,” Duenas said. “It was exciting. It was a positive team win.”
The Flames’ final touchdown of the game came at the 3:02 mark in the quarter. That is when slot back Niko Cabrera scored on a 3-yard run to make it 41-7.
Lodi’s defense forced another Stagg turnover. This time, Stout, from his strong safety spot, picked off a Turner pass. Now the football spotted at the Stagg 48, Lodi marched down the field in the final minutes that led to Sanchez attempting a 38-yard field goal. But the kick just missed the lower part of the bar by about one feet, which left the score at 41-7.
“That was probably the best first half that I’ve been a part of,” said Duenas, who is in his second season at the helm.
Stagg accounted for all of the scoring, all in the fourth quarter. The Delta Kings scored on a safety with 6:41 left in the game when their defense sacked Flames quarterback Adam Schallberger in the south end zone.
The Delta Kings’ final score came at 4:37 when quarterback Brandon Wood crossed the plane of the end zone on a 10-yard. The extra-point fell short.
Zamora rushed 12 times for 123 yards in the first half for the Flames. The junior running back finished with 140 yards on 15 carries.
The win was very sweet for Lodi, which saw Stagg pull off a 41-37 win in 2018. Duenas said that he and his assistant coaches showed their players video from that game in which they were just two yards away from beating the Delta Kings in Stockton.
“A lot of those guys were on that loss last year when we ran for a lot of yards and lost the game,” Duenas said. “The guys were hungry.”
Lodi officially won a game at Hubbard Field before Tokay. In last week’s home opener, also against Stagg, the Delta Kings posted a 35-23 win.
Contact Mike Bush at mikeb@lodinews.com. Follow on Twitter: @MBushLodiSports.