LODI — The World of Wonders Science Museum closed abruptly Friday and announced it would remain closed Today. The museum said unforeseen circumstances caused the closure, which also canceled the Punkin Chunkin event.
Museum officials said Lodi Police Department requested information not be divulged as an investigation was being undertaken. However, a press statement would be released Saturday, officials said.
— Wes Bowers
Highway 99 ramps to close Sunday to Friday
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The California Department of Transportation will perform various lane and ramp closures on Highway 99 from the Stanislaus County line to Acampo Road for construction and maintenance work. No two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time. Work will occur as follows:
• Intermittent closures of the left lane and off-ramp on northbound Highway 99 at Kettleman Lane, Sunday to Friday from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.
• Intermittent full on-ramp closures from Turner Road to northbound Highway 99, Sunday to Friday from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.
• Intermittent full off-ramp closures from southbound Highway 99 to Turner Road, Sunday to Friday from 9 p.m. until 6a.m.
• Intermittent closures of the left lane and on-ramp on northbound Highway 99 at the Mokelumne River Bridge, Sunday to Friday from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.
Motorists should expect up to 10-minute delays, and alternate routes should be taken whenever possible.
This work is scheduled to begin as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment or materials, and construction related issues.
— Wes Bowers
Work on Heritage District garden in Lodi
LODI — Lodi’s Asset Based Community Development, Love Your Block program will host a beautification day on Nov.16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the community garden located on the corner of East Elm Street and North Main Street.
Love your Block is a community-driven project aimed at improving the Heritage District, the most impoverished side of Lodi.
Lodi native Freddie Almazan will lead volunteers dedicated to restoring the garden and cleaning litter around the garden space.
Garden tools are not required for this clean-up effort. People interested in volunteering can contact Almazan at 424-223-0133
— Oula Miqbel
Salvation Army seeks volunteer bell ringers
LODI — Volunteer sign-ups are available online for people interested in serving as bell ringers for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive fundraiser, which will run from Nov. 22 through Dec. 24.
It is the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Funds go toward Salvation Army programs, upkeep of the emergency shelter and meals in the community dining room.
People that want to serve as volunteers can register online at lodi.
salvationarmy.org/ and click on the volunteer tab.
— Oula Miqbel
Every person in U.S. must fill out Census
CALIFORNIA — Every 10 years, people across the country and in California fill out the Census in order to have an accurate count of all people in the United States.
The Census determines California’s funding allocations for schools, childcare programs, road maintenance projects, and social assistance programs in California and Washington D.C.
The next Census will take place in Spring 2020 and every person in the country is required to fill out the Census form.
There are three ways people can file a response: Through the mail, over the phone, or online. To learn more about these options visit https://californiacensus.org/about-the-2020-census/. People have until April 30 to submit census information.
— Oula Miqbel
Apply now for Galt Toy Drive at Christmas
GALT — The Consumnes Fire Department and Galt Police Department are now accepting applications for Christmas assistance for the annual toy drive this holiday season.
Qualified families must live within the Galt city limits and be in the fire department’s service area, including Wilton.
Families with less than three members must make $29,000 or less annually; families with four to seven members must make $34,000 or less annually; and families with eight or more members must make $38,000 or less. Toys will be available to children ages 1 through 10.
Families must apply in person at the Galt Police Department, 455 Industrial Way, Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, and Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Families must also bring ID, proof of residence, proof of income and proof of each child.
— Wes Bowers
Treasure hunt can lead to Santa Truck seats
LODI — The Lodi Fire Department will kick off the holiday season with a Fall Fun Treasure Hunt via social media on Monday for a chance to win four treasure hunts with a grand prize of four seats on the Lodi Fire Department’s Santa Truck during the 2019 Parade of Lights.
Hunters will search for four Lodi Fire Department commemorative challenge coins hidden over four weeks. Each winner will be entered into a grand prize drawing for the four seats.
Hunters can follow the City of Lodi’s Fire Department Facebook page where clues will be released daily beginning Nov. 4. The grand prize winner will be chosen at the “Selfie with Santa” event on Dec. 1 at noon in the Lowe’s Parking Lot.
For more information, call Maria Ditmore 209-333-6800, ext. 6739 or email mditmore@lodi.gov.
— Wes Bowers