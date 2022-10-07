Rams pull away late to foil Lodi's TCAL opener

Lodi's Jordan Sandoval (24) and Chase Whiting (22) chase down St. Mary's receiver Naseri Danielson (5) during Lodi's 35-14 loss on Friday at the Grape Bowl. Sept. 30, 2022

 David Witte/News-Sentinel

For some context into both Lodi and Tokay’s football games tonight, one can look at the one Tri-City Athletic League game last Friday that involved neither.

On Friday, Tracy stunned Lincoln with a 40-34 loss, adding a little bit of chaos to the likely race for second place in the league standings.