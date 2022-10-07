For some context into both Lodi and Tokay’s football games tonight, one can look at the one Tri-City Athletic League game last Friday that involved neither.
On Friday, Tracy stunned Lincoln with a 40-34 loss, adding a little bit of chaos to the likely race for second place in the league standings.
Tonight, Lodi (5-1, 0-1 TCAL) host Lincoln (3-3, 0-1), while Tokay (4-2, 1-0) travels to Tracy (5-1, 1-0).
Tokay coach Collin Rhoads, his team coming off a 42-7 victory over West, said it wasn’t a big surprise to see the outcome of the Tracy-Lincoln game.
“I think they always have pretty competitive games. Tracy’s been improving over the last couple of years, and you can tell they run their offense really well,” Rhoads said. “I would be surprised if it was a blowout. Tracy’s definitely getting back to some of their old winning brand.”
Lodi is looking to rebound after a 35-14 loss to St. Mary’s in the league opener, and will face a Lincoln squad also looking for a rebound. Lodi coach George Duenas said his team has a chance to end another long drought, with Lodi’s last win over Lincoln coming in 2005.
“The kids are more upset this week. They saw we had some opportunities last week that could have changed the outcome,” Duenas said. “I think they’re excited for the opportunity.”
And while this Lodi team is hungry, Lincoln will be as well, with a complement of skill players that can hang with any team in the league. Quarterback Kenyon Nelson, sophomore running back Jordin Thomas, and senior receivers Damien Boozer and Tyrone De Loney present a dangerous offense for Lodi’s defense to contemplate.
“We feel like Lincoln’s going to come and give us their best shot,” Duenas said. “They have a few games they lost by a score or less. I know they’re pretty hungry.”
Tokay’s defense will be tasked with slowing down a more run-heavy offense, with Tracy quarterback Cameron Ross leading the team with 477 yards and 7 touchdowns on 59 carries. Mason Meyers has 408 yards and 4 scores on 45 carries, and Tommy Hayes has 260 yards and 4 touchdowns on 38 carries. Ross adds 503 passing yards, with 6 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.
Tokay’s offense came alive last week, with receiver Andru Melgoza, in his first game back from suspension, catching 12 passes for 159 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Rhoads said the 12 catches was good for second in the school’s record books.
“That was big for us, especially coming off of back-to-back losses, to get back in the win column,” Rhoads said. “I thought that was the best game of the season, playing all four quarters, with takeaways on defense and on special teams. It was a big game for Zack Filippini and his progression getting back into the starting quarterback role.”
On the injury front, Tokay is without receiver/defensive back Marcus Castro, who will be on ice for one more week. John Dillon, starting tackle and defensive end, went down in the West game but is practicing in full and should be back tonight.
For Lodi, running back Maceo McDowell aggravated his hamstring injury, and is day to day this week.
Farther north in the Sierra Valley Conference, Liberty Ranch continued winning last week to improve to 6-0, and 1-0 in the SVC. The Hawks now face Rosemont (5-1, 1-0) in a showdown for the conference lead.
Rosemont throttled Galt to the tune of 51-7 last week.
Galt (2-4, 0-1) has lost four in a row after starting 2-0, and will host Union Mine (3-2, 1-0), a 25-14 winner over Bradshaw Christian in the conference opener.
