Ryker Henne scored a game-high 16 points to help the Tokay boys basketball team defeat Rio Vista 67-37 on Friday in the Licoln Holiday Tournament. Nick Merrill added 13 points, Dallah El Kheidi had 12, Uriel Penaflor had 8, Huzaifa Wasiq had 7, Nate Starkovich had 6, Gurveer Badyal had 4 and Andrew Gauna had 1.
Tokay (3-9) will finish out the tournament at 1:30 p.m. today.
In the first game of the tournament on Thursday, Tokay lost 66-25 to Sierra, with a game-high 17 points from El Kheidi, 4 from Penaflor, and 2 each from Badyal and Merrill.
Junior varsity
Lodi 56, Laguna Creek 50
Kevin Condero scored 16 points to lead the Flames in Friday’s victory, along with 10 from Dylan Scott, 9 from Tony Rivera, 8 each from Mason Stout and Perice DeAndreis, and 5 from Carter Swicegood.
Freshmen
Laguna Creek 48, Lodi 46
Connor Davis had 19 points, and Isaac Maldanado had 15 as the Flames dropped a close one on Friday. Brayden Stout added 8 points, and Zachary Stephens and Matthew Schiess had 2 each.
SOCCER
Varsity
Liberty Ranch 5, Lodi 0
The Flames held the Hawks scoreless for the first 38 minutes, but then Liberty Ranch scored two in 3 minutes. Adolfo Sanchez and Robert Herrera played well for the Flames, and Josh Moreno and Matt Phillips had 4 saves each.
Junior varsity
Lodi 1, Liberty Ranch 1
Jose Alfonso Castro scored Lodi’s lone goal in the first half with an assist from Max Salvetti. Eldiberto Perez, Camden Locke, Reed Waters and Nico Lopez played well for the Flames (6-0-3), and Bryan Velez had 5 saves.