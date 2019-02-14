The Lodi High girls soccer team lost its first-round Sac-Joaquin Section Division I playoff game on Wednesday, falling 7-0 to No. 2 Granite Bay.
Lodi, which has four seniors on the team, was the No. 15 seed. The Flames’ season ends with a 5-12-2 record, which included a 4-5-1 record in the Tri-City Athletic League for third place.
“We didn’t quit. I’m proud of where we came from this season, overcoming injuries and youth,” said Lodi coach Tim Stutz. “They tried to play the right way and I’m proud of them.”
Granite Bay (11-1-4) will play seventh-seeded River City of West Sacramento on Friday.
“We want to be measure against the best and that’s the caliber of team we have to play to do that,” Stutz said.
Boys: Woodcreek 6, Lodi 1
Goalkeeper Julian Lopez blocked nine shots in Tuesday’s D-II playoff loss, including a penalty kick, but the onslought from third-seeded Woodcreek was too much.
Lodi’s lone goal came in the second half when Will Isquierdo gathered an uncleared ball and passed it to Yobani Osorio, who nailed it home from the top of the box.
Girls: Galt 4, Sonora 2
In Wednesday’s D-IV playoff game on the road, No. 13 Galt (7-8-3) shocked No. 4 Sonora with a 1-0 halftime lead. Then in the second half, the Warriors scored three more times while the Wildcats could only scratch out two.
Next playoff game for Galt is Friday, when it plays at Sierra Valley Conference foe and No. 5 seed El Dorado. The winner of that game will play the No. 9 Dixon-No. 1 Liberty Ranch game, which will be played at Hawk Stadium also on Friday, in the semifinals next Tuesday.