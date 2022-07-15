Lodi’s Chris Podesto recently earned a spot in the 2022 Crossfit Games at the age of 57.
CrossFit Games qualifiers vie for the title of the “Fittest Individuals on Earth.” The games will take place Aug. 3-7 in Madison, WI.
This is Podesto’s second time competing in the Men's Masters category. Podesto first qualified for the CrossFit Games in 2015 and placed ninth in the Men’s Masters 50-54 age group.
CrossFit recently revamped its qualification process, where athletes now endure a rigorous three-step qualification period to earn a ticket to the games.
Podesto steadily worked his way up the rankings at each level to secure his spot. He placed ninth in the CrossFit Open, and from there the top 30% of participants advanced to the quarterfinals. After that, only 30 people from each category advanced to the semifinals. It was here where Podesto placed fifth worldwide and became one of the top 10 competitors eligible to compete at the CrossFit Games in the Masters’ 55-59 age group.
CrossFit demands a high level of dedication, intense training, and discipline.
Podesto gives credit to his family, network of support, and his coach Anthony Malta.
The CrossFit Games is set to be livestreamed on Youtube and select ESPN stations. To learn more about ASAP Fitness and Chris Podesto’s journey, visit: https://asap.fitness.
Youth baseball
The Lodi Babe Ruth 15-and-under baseball team went 2-2 at the state tournament in Tulare.
Noah Van Dyke was outstanding on the mound for Lodi, striking out 10 batters and not allowing an earned run in 5.2 innings of work. Logan Carey pitched seven innings with six strikeouts and two earned runs allowed.
Dante Rodriguez and Niko Estrada both batted .400 for the tournament. Ethan Eaves had two key safety squeeze bunts in a victory over Visalia.
