Stockton Speedway ready to put on a show

The Stockton 99 Speedway is hosting the Ron Strmiska Firecracker 125 featuring the Stockton Late Models, Bombers, B4s and Jr B4s Sunday, July 3. Before the night ends a fireworks show will light up the sky over the racetrack.
The event honors the late Ron Strmiska Sr. Known as the ÒManteca Missile,Ó Strmiska raced more than 30 years at Stockton 99 Speedway and was the Stockton Track Champion in 1978 and 1979. What Strmiska cared most about was passing the love of the sport on to his family and that is just what he did. His on Ron Strmiska Jr., and grandson Ross Strmiska still carry on his legacy of love by racing at the track to this day. Representing the team this year will be Guy Guibor, of Manteca, piloting the iconic Strmiska Racing No. 90 in the Ron Strmiska Firecracker 125.
Alongside Guy Guibor will be Nic Belletto, of Modesto, making his long-awaited return to the historic 1/4-mile track. The son of Steve Belletto, nephew of Jeff Belletto and grandson of Harry Belletto, all multi-time 99 Speedway track champions, the Belletto family name is synonymous with the 99 Speedway for over 50 years.
Also racing will be EscalonÕs Sam Solari, TracyÕs Justin Philpott, StocktonÕs Gary Shafer Jr., Granite BayÕs John Moore, LodiÕs Brandon Deide, LathropÕs Eric ÒBubbaÓ Nascimento.
The competition in the premier Stockton Late Model division has been fierce with four different drivers posting wins in the last four races. Shafer, the defending track champion once again leads the 2022 standings, but three other drivers are within 13 pints of him. The B-4 standings are just as close with six drivers bunched within 31 points of current leader Andy Rumsey, of Stockton. Donnie Darter, of Valley Springs, will be gunning for his seventh consecutive win of the season in the Bomber class.
In addition to the on track action, there will be giveaways from the race teams, a hot rod car show, track parade, a watermelon eating contest on the front stretch and Patriotic Sprit Outfit contest. Each contest winner will receive $100, sponsored by Baker Roofing.
The pit gates will open at 1 p.m., followed by the main admission gate opening at 5 p.m. Cars will hit the track to begin racing at 6 p.m. To kick off the night,
Stockton 99 Speedway is located at 4105 North Wilson Way Stockton, Ca 95205. For more details visit www.Stockton99.com.
