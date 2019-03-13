Jessica Hartwell

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Softball

College: Texas Tech

Hartwell, a senior infielder, had a productive week at the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic, starting with a 3-for-3 day in an 8-0 win over Northern Colorado, with a home run, a double, two RBIs and two runs. In an 8-0 win over Gardner-Webb, she was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run, then had an odd game in an 11-3 win over Jacksonville State, going hitless but being hit by pitches three times to finished with two stolen bases and two runs. In the finale, a 7-2 win over Northern Colorado, she was 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs.

Bradi Kooyman

High school: Elliot

Sport: Softball

College: Pacific

Kooyman, a junior infielder, had a single and a walk in a 7-1 loss to Sacramento State, then was 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run in a 4-2 win over Fairleigh Dickinson.

Ali Smith

High school: Lodi

Sport: Softball

College: McPherson (Kan.)

Smith, a junior outfielder, had a walk, then had an RBI in double-header victories over Central Christian College.

Brittany Baroni

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Softball

College: McPherson (Kan.)

Baroni, a junior pitcher, went five innings for the win in the first victory over Central Christian, striking out three while allowing two runs on nine hits.

Abbie Lewis

High school: Lodi

Sport: Softball

College: William Jessup

Lewis, a sophomore outfielder, batted leadoff for double-header losses to Menlo College, going 2-for-3 with a stolen base in the first game, then a walk, two stolen bases and two runs in the second.

Korina Krueg

High school: Tokay

Sport: Softball

College: CSU Monterey Bay

Krueg, a junior infielder, had a single and a walk in a 2-1 win over CSU East Bay, then went 2-for-4 with a triple, RBI stolen base and two runs in an 8-4 loss in the second game of the double-header. In two wins against CSUEB on Saturday, Krueg went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run, then had a walk, an RBI and two runs.

Celina Maberto

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Softball

College: Glenville State (W.Va.)

Maberto, a sophomore pitcher, took a loss on Sunday to fall to 2-3, allowing six runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings of a 13-0 loss to Shippensburg University.

Alex Patterson

High school: St. Mary’s

Sport: Baseball

College: UC Santa Barbara

Patterson, a senior right-hander, pitched two innings of relief in a 16-6 win over Tulane on Sunday, striking out three while allowing two runs on two hits and four walks.

Daniel Vitoria

High school: Galt

Sport: Baseball

College: Pacific

Vitoria, a junior pitcher, pitched a scoreless inning of relief in Saturday, 10-3 loss to Cal Baptist, with one hit, one walk and one strikeout.

Mason Blansett

High school: Lodi

Sport: Baseball

College: Whittier

Blansett, a senior second baseman, had a single in three straight games against Occidental, all three losses, with an RBI in a 3-2 loss.

Brett Young

High school: Lodi

Sport: Baseball

College: Delta State (Miss.)

Young, a senior center fielder, had two walks as Delta State opened a three-game series against West Georgia with a 6-2 win, then went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in a 3-1 loss, and finished with a single and an RBi in a 3-2 victory.

Jaime Quesada

High school: Tokay

Sport: Baseball

College: Greenville (Il.)

Quesada, a freshman infielder, had a single in a 6-5 win over Cornell College.

Brad Reeves

High school: Lodi

Sport: Golf

College: Arizona

Reeves, a junior, tied for 34th at the Lampkin Grips San Diego Classic, with a 6-over 222 over three rounds.

J.R. Kanemura

High school: Lodi

Sport: Golf

College: Doane University

Kanemura, a junior, tied for fourth at the Eagle Spring Classic in Bartlesville, Okla., with an 8-over 152 over two rounds.

David Lerma

High school: Elliot

Sport: Basketball

College: Maranatha Baptist

Lerma, a senior guard, had 27 points and four rebounds in a 73-62 win over Randall in the NCCAA D-II Nationals, then had 21 points and five boards in an 81-61 loss to Great Lakes in the semifinals. In the third-place game, a 101-86 loss to Johnson, he had three points, three assists and two rebounds.

Alexa Brand

High school: Lodi

Sport: Basketball

College: Delta

Brand, a sophomore guard, had three points in a 70-66 victory over Sierra to send the Mustangs into the state quarterfinals.

Aliah Cisneros

High school: Tokay

Sport: Softball

College: Cosumnes River

Cisneros, a freshman outfielder, had an RBI in a 9-4 win over Folsom Lake, then went 2-for-2 with a run in a 6-5 win over American River.

Jordyn Farren

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Softball

College: Sacramento City

Farren, a freshman catcher, went 3-for-4 with three RBIs in a 5-2 win over College of the Sequoias, had a single in a 6-0 loss to Delta, and went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run in a 6-3 win over Delta.

Mark Aubrey

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Baseball

College: Cosumnes River

Aubrey, a sophomore catcher, had a double in a 6-2 win over Lassen.

Trevor Arntson

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Baseball

College: Sacramento City

Arntson, a freshman right-hander, pitched one inning of relief in a 19-7 win over Sierra, allowing three runs (none earned) on four hits and one strikeout.

Do you know of a local athlete who has continued playing at the college or pro levels? If so, the News-Sentinel encourages you (parents, coaches, athletes and anyone else) to update us on how these former athletes are doing. We'd like to update our readers as often as possible. You can reach the News-Sentinel sports department by phone at 369-7035 or by e-mail at sports@lodinews.com.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus