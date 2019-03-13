Jessica Hartwell
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Texas Tech
Hartwell, a senior infielder, had a productive week at the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic, starting with a 3-for-3 day in an 8-0 win over Northern Colorado, with a home run, a double, two RBIs and two runs. In an 8-0 win over Gardner-Webb, she was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run, then had an odd game in an 11-3 win over Jacksonville State, going hitless but being hit by pitches three times to finished with two stolen bases and two runs. In the finale, a 7-2 win over Northern Colorado, she was 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs.
Bradi Kooyman
High school: Elliot
Sport: Softball
College: Pacific
Kooyman, a junior infielder, had a single and a walk in a 7-1 loss to Sacramento State, then was 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run in a 4-2 win over Fairleigh Dickinson.
Ali Smith
High school: Lodi
Sport: Softball
College: McPherson (Kan.)
Smith, a junior outfielder, had a walk, then had an RBI in double-header victories over Central Christian College.
Brittany Baroni
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: McPherson (Kan.)
Baroni, a junior pitcher, went five innings for the win in the first victory over Central Christian, striking out three while allowing two runs on nine hits.
Abbie Lewis
High school: Lodi
Sport: Softball
College: William Jessup
Lewis, a sophomore outfielder, batted leadoff for double-header losses to Menlo College, going 2-for-3 with a stolen base in the first game, then a walk, two stolen bases and two runs in the second.
Korina Krueg
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: CSU Monterey Bay
Krueg, a junior infielder, had a single and a walk in a 2-1 win over CSU East Bay, then went 2-for-4 with a triple, RBI stolen base and two runs in an 8-4 loss in the second game of the double-header. In two wins against CSUEB on Saturday, Krueg went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run, then had a walk, an RBI and two runs.
Celina Maberto
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Glenville State (W.Va.)
Maberto, a sophomore pitcher, took a loss on Sunday to fall to 2-3, allowing six runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings of a 13-0 loss to Shippensburg University.
Alex Patterson
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Baseball
College: UC Santa Barbara
Patterson, a senior right-hander, pitched two innings of relief in a 16-6 win over Tulane on Sunday, striking out three while allowing two runs on two hits and four walks.
Daniel Vitoria
High school: Galt
Sport: Baseball
College: Pacific
Vitoria, a junior pitcher, pitched a scoreless inning of relief in Saturday, 10-3 loss to Cal Baptist, with one hit, one walk and one strikeout.
Mason Blansett
High school: Lodi
Sport: Baseball
College: Whittier
Blansett, a senior second baseman, had a single in three straight games against Occidental, all three losses, with an RBI in a 3-2 loss.
Brett Young
High school: Lodi
Sport: Baseball
College: Delta State (Miss.)
Young, a senior center fielder, had two walks as Delta State opened a three-game series against West Georgia with a 6-2 win, then went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in a 3-1 loss, and finished with a single and an RBi in a 3-2 victory.
Jaime Quesada
High school: Tokay
Sport: Baseball
College: Greenville (Il.)
Quesada, a freshman infielder, had a single in a 6-5 win over Cornell College.
Brad Reeves
High school: Lodi
Sport: Golf
College: Arizona
Reeves, a junior, tied for 34th at the Lampkin Grips San Diego Classic, with a 6-over 222 over three rounds.
J.R. Kanemura
High school: Lodi
Sport: Golf
College: Doane University
Kanemura, a junior, tied for fourth at the Eagle Spring Classic in Bartlesville, Okla., with an 8-over 152 over two rounds.
David Lerma
High school: Elliot
Sport: Basketball
College: Maranatha Baptist
Lerma, a senior guard, had 27 points and four rebounds in a 73-62 win over Randall in the NCCAA D-II Nationals, then had 21 points and five boards in an 81-61 loss to Great Lakes in the semifinals. In the third-place game, a 101-86 loss to Johnson, he had three points, three assists and two rebounds.
Alexa Brand
High school: Lodi
Sport: Basketball
College: Delta
Brand, a sophomore guard, had three points in a 70-66 victory over Sierra to send the Mustangs into the state quarterfinals.
Aliah Cisneros
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: Cosumnes River
Cisneros, a freshman outfielder, had an RBI in a 9-4 win over Folsom Lake, then went 2-for-2 with a run in a 6-5 win over American River.
Jordyn Farren
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Sacramento City
Farren, a freshman catcher, went 3-for-4 with three RBIs in a 5-2 win over College of the Sequoias, had a single in a 6-0 loss to Delta, and went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run in a 6-3 win over Delta.
Mark Aubrey
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Baseball
College: Cosumnes River
Aubrey, a sophomore catcher, had a double in a 6-2 win over Lassen.
Trevor Arntson
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Baseball
College: Sacramento City
Arntson, a freshman right-hander, pitched one inning of relief in a 19-7 win over Sierra, allowing three runs (none earned) on four hits and one strikeout.
Do you know of a local athlete who has continued playing at the college or pro levels? If so, the News-Sentinel encourages you (parents, coaches, athletes and anyone else) to update us on how these former athletes are doing. We'd like to update our readers as often as possible. You can reach the News-Sentinel sports department by phone at 369-7035 or by e-mail at sports@lodinews.com.