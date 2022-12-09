The Galt High boys basketball team opened its home tournament with a victory on Thursday, a 71-29 rout of Stockton Christian to improve to 2-7 this preseason.
Brock Jedlicka came a steal away from a triple double, racking up 18 points, 11 rebounds, 9 steals and 6 assists. Jayden Gunter was also just shy of a triple double, with 15 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 blocks.
Zavion Mitchell and Wilson Garcia added 13 points each, with 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals from Mitchell, and 5 assists from Garcia; Carson Cagle had 8 points and 6 rebounds, and Andre Saldivar and Antonio Suarez scored 2 points each.
The Elliot Christian squad, also playing at the Warrior Winter Classic in Galt, dropped its first-round game in a 69-41 loss to Johnson out of Sacramento.
Jeremy Nielsen led the Eagles with 17 points in the loss, adding 6 assists, 4 rebounds and 3 blocks, along with 9 points and 3 assists from Roman Castro, 5 points from Elliot Burton, 4 points, 11 rebounds and 5 blocks from Jayden Gaither, and 2 points each from Dillon Ehresman, Jayden San and Kaden Kirby. Elliot is 3-6 this season.
Varsity girls: Colfax 65, Lodi 17
The Flames lost Thursday’s matchup in the first round of the Folsom Vista Tournament, with 8 points from Norah Mayer, 4 from Zoe Aitken, and 2 each from Isabel Humphrey and Kiah Aitken. Lodi dropped to 2-4 on the season.
On Tuesday, Lodi lost by to Kimball, 52-49, at home. Mayer led with 24 points and added 9 rebounds, Kiah Aitken had 9 points and 13 boards, Humphrey had 7 points, and Zoe Aitken had 4 points and 8 rebounds.
Also at the tournament, Liberty Ranch blasted Rio Vista 83-20 to improve to 7-0.
Varsity boys: Downey 66, Liberty Ranch 34
The Hawks lost at the Mark Gallo Invitational at Central Catholic for a record of 2-4.
Varsity boys: Lodi Academy 58, Tioga 13
The Titans cruised in Thursday’s league game, with 12 points and 15 rebounds for a double-double from Andrew Kanas.
Landen Lippert added 10 points, Chase Garner had 7 points and 5 boards, Ty Zinke had 6 points, 3 rebounds and 3 steals, Jack Zinke had 5 points, Kaleb Nevis had 4 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals, Jack Kanas and Aryan Raman each had 4 points and 3 rebounds, Jadon Dube had 4 points and 3 assists, Jonah Pandjaitan had 2 points, and Lucas Much had 5 rebounds.
JV boys: Lodi 64, Whitney 57
Giuseppe Guidi led the Flames with 31 points in Thursday’s victory, along with 10 from Ryan Marini, 9 from Sean Tetz, 7 from Noah Rivera, 5 from Drew Tetz and 2 from Mario Rizzi.
Varsity girls: Tokay 5, McNair 0
The Tigers improved to 3-1 this season with a 5-0 shutout over McNair on Thursday.
Olivia Cortez scored twice for the Tigers, while Gabby Gonzales, Nena Guzman and Jaden Heirs each scored once.
Goalkeeper Hannah Dickinson had the shutout. Tokay is at the Sierra Tournament today.
Varsity boys: Sheldon 3, Liberty Ranch 1
The Hawks dropped Thursday’s non-league match for a record of 2-2-0.
JV soccer: Tokay 9, McNair 0
Felicity Grubel led the Tigers with 5 goals in Thursday’s victory, while Nataly Castillo, Alondra Garcia, and Brianna Guerrero added goals. Assists went to Guerrero, Jimena Ochoa Munoz, Makenzie Kraushar, Grubel and Garcia for Tokay (2-0-2).
