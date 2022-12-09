The Galt High boys basketball team opened its home tournament with a victory on Thursday, a 71-29 rout of Stockton Christian to improve to 2-7 this preseason.

Brock Jedlicka came a steal away from a triple double, racking up 18 points, 11 rebounds, 9 steals and 6 assists. Jayden Gunter was also just shy of a triple double, with 15 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 blocks.