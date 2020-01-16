The Tokay High girls basketball team defeated West 41-33 in a Tri-City Athletic League game on Thursday.
Three players scored in double figures for Tokay; Mia Misasi and Jackie Enciso each had 11 points and Aniyah Dean 10. Dean also had eight rebounds. Misasi, who is headed to the University of Nevada-Reno on a scholarship in softball, had three steals.
Simone Medeiros and Jenny Corona each had three points for Tokay, Michelle Vazquez two and Fernanda Vazquez one.
Junior varsity girls
West 42, Tokay 36
Bella Nguyen had 12 points for Tokay in Thursday’s TCAL game. Paulina Barron had six points, plus six rebounds and three steals.
Cally Anderson had 12 rebounds and two points for Tokay. Kailey Cross and Yasmeen Ibrahim each had four points and four rebounds, Angeleen Ghuman three points and three rebounds, Gabi Gonzalez two points and four rebounds, Rubi Ayala two points and Aaliyah Awan four rebounds and one point.
Lincoln 60, Lodi 29
Amelia Garibaldi and Madison Kautz-Johnson each had seven points for Lodi. Ashley Cunningham had five.
BOYS SOCCER
Varsity
Lodi 4, St. Mary’s 1
Nico Loiseau scored four goals for Lodi, which won its first game of the season on Wednesday in Stockton. Will Isquierdo and Mario Calderson had assists, while Flame teammate Max Niemantsverdriet had a rebound from a shot on goal. Goalie Matt Phillips had three saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
Junior varsity
Lodi 1, Tokay 1
Isabella Hawley scored the lone goal for Lodi (1-1-1 in the TCAL, 5-4) against Tokay (1-2 in the TCAL, 6-4) in Thursday’s game at Lodi High. Maggie Kueribs had an assist on the goal.