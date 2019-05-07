Bailey Correia smacked her 12th home run of the season for the Elliot Christian High softball team, but that Big Valley Christian posted a 15-2 win in a Central California Athletic Association game on Monday.
Correia also had a triple and accounted for two hits for Elliot (3-5 in the CCAA, 6-8). Sammie Tucker and Katie Pettersen each had a hit for the Eagles. Big Valley had 12 hits.
On Wednesday, Elliot and Big Valley will play for the CCAA’s third and final playoff spot at the Eagles’ diamond. The winner earns a Sac-Joaquin Section playoff berth.
BASEBALL
Varsity
Millennium 10, Elliot Christian 0
The Eagles had two hits in Monday’s CCAA regular-season finale — a triple from Tanner Burrell and a single from Matthew Alagna.
For Millennium, the win boosted the Falcons’ record to 9-3, creating a four-way tie for first place with Turlock Christian, Big Valley Christian and Venture Academy.
Junior varsity
Lodi 11, Tokay 2
Jake Fritz, Bryce Ostlund and Caleb Wall each hit doubles for the Flames, while four Lodi pitchers combined to hold Tokay to four hits in Monday’s victory.
Fritz and Ostlund both went 2-for-3, with two RBIs from Fritz, Domenic Demski was 2-for-4 with two runs, Isaac Snyder had a single and four RBIs, and Hayden Hildenbrand had a single.
For Tokay, Ryan Sugg had a single, and Robbie Eichler, Luis Munoz and A.J. O’Grodnick had singles.