Lodi High’s Olivia Stevenson is headed to the CIF State Swimming Championships.
Stevenson, a junior, swam a 2-minute, 4.47-second time in the 200-yard Individual Medley on Saturday at Tokay High to place fifth in the Sac-Joaquin Section Championship Meet.
Although the SJS sends three swimmers in each event from its championship meet to the state meet, Stevenson came in under the automatic qualifying time for the state meet, which is 2:04.75.
Stevenson also placed eighth in the 100 butterfly with a state consideration time of 57.08. Consideration times are used in the event that section meet qualifiers and automatic time qualifiers add up to less than 40 swimmers, which is not the case for this event.
Liberty Ranch senior Katie Schwartz will also compete at the state meet, after swimming a 24.11 at the SJS championship meet.
Stevenson is the second Lodi High athlete to make the state swim and dive meet this year — diver Savana Berry won the section dive competition last week with a 456.80.
TRACK AND FIELD
TCAL Championship
The Tri-City Athletic League Track and Field championships wound down on Friday, with Lodi placing second in varsity girls and third in varsity boys.
In the varsity girls competition, St. Mary’s won with 148 points, followed by Lodi at 135.5, and Lincoln in third at 116.5.
Lodi won two events, with Angelina Fugazi winning the discus on a 93-foot, 10-inch throw, and Ashlyn Jory winning the high jump at 5-11, above teammate Aubrey Anderson’s second-place jump of 4-11.
In second place were Kiah Aitken in the 800-meter run at 2:19.40, the 1,600 relay team with a 4:18.82, Sydney Freisen in the pole vault at 8-6 (with teammate Karis Mann third at 8-0), and Elora Parises in the shot put at 31-4 (with teammate Fugazi third at 30-10).
With third-place finishes were Zoe Aitken in the 400 at 1:03.62, Kiah Aitken in both the 1,600 at 5:13.67 and the 3,200 at 12:11.57, Anderson in the 300 hurdles at 49.89, and Talisa Heinitz in the long jump at 17-5.
In the boys competition, St. Mary’s won with 155.5 points, followed by Lincoln at 105 and Lodi at 85.
Maceo McDowell was the big winner for Lodi, taking the top of the podium in three events — the 100 at 11.10, the 200 at 22.98, and the long jump at 23-10.25. Teammate Kaiden Merryman was third in two of those events, the 100 at 11.27 and the long jump at 21-0.5. Tokay’s Marcus Castro was second in the 200 at 23.10.
Lodi’s 400 relay team was second at 43.82, and Nicholas Clemons place second in the shot put at 44-7 and third in the discus at 126-9.
Also in third for Lodi was Malbert Lopez-Zavala with a 10-6 in the pole vault, and Tokay’s Hashir Khan with a 40-10 in the triple jump.
The league moves on the top eight to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I Championship this week at Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado Hills. The preliminaries are today, and the finals are Thursday.
The Tokay frosh-soph boys placed third with 78 points, led by Joshua Young with a win in the 1,600 at 4:43.22 and a second in the 3,200 at 10:30.74. Jonathan Agbayani added a win in the 110 hurdles at 17.86, and Lodi’s Roy Edge won the 300 hurdles at 45.64.
Tokay was third in the frosh-soph girls as well, with 90 points. Kayleen Tuavao led the Tigers with three event wins, taking the 100 hurdles at 18.26, the triple jump at 32-1.5 and the discus at 87-4. Ashlynn Dooley added a victory in the 400 at 1:05.59.
BASEBALL
SJS playoffs
The Sac-Joaquin Section released its playoff brackets over the weekend, and three local schools are entered.
Lodi High placed third in the TCAL, beating out Tokay with the head-to-head tiebreaker after the two teams finished tied with an 8-7 record in league play. The Flames (16-12 overall) earned the No. 8 seed in Division II, and will host No. 9 Bear Creek (22-6, 14-1 to win the San Joaquin Athletic Association) today at 4 p.m. at Zupo Field.
In Division IV, both Galt schools made the playoffs after Liberty Ranch finished second in the Sierra Valley Conference at 9-6, and Galt placed third at 7-8.
Liberty Ranch (13-11 overall) is the No. 9 seed in D-IV, and will travel to No. 8 Sierra-Manteca (11-15, 6-6 in the Valley Oak League) today. Galt (13-13-1 overall) is the No. 11 seed, and today will travel to face No. 6 Casa Roble (15-11, 7-5 in the Golden Empire League).
