Friday night was a rough one for the two Galt High football teams, with one losing a heartbreaker and the other getting blown out.
Galt went back and forth with Summerville on the newly-renovated Erv Hatzenbuhler Field at Warrior Stadium before dropping a 24-21 loss, with all of the Warriors’ points coming in the second half.
Liberty Ranch, meanwhile, came up on the wrong end of a 42-7 decision against Center out of Antelope. Both teams fell to a 1-1 record, and both head coaches saw positives out of the losses.
“You know, I’m proud of them. They could have just hung it up, and they didn’t,” said Galt coach Tim Cobleigh. “We had a key injury to Luke Suekut, our starting linebacker, a broken arm. We had to move some people around, but the kids balled out and played some football in the 2nd half.”
Galt trailed 10-0 at halftime, then came to life in the third quarter, starting with a 50-yard pass from Robert Bulahan Jr. to Isaac Madrigal, who was wide open down the Galt sideline due to broken coverage. A few minutes later, Bulahan found sophomore Levi Humphreys in double coverage and dropped the ball through the window into his arms to put Galt up 14-10.
Summerville responded with a long quarterback run for a score to go up 17-14 early in the fourth quarter, and Galt responded with a Blake Beck run up the middle for a 5-yard touchdown.
“I really thought we had the momentum in our favor, we could get a turnover or a three-and-out on defense, maybe put some more points on the board,” Cobleigh said. “But that QB slipped out on the option, and that was all she wrote.”
Another Summerville touchdown by Titus Shirley gave the Bears a 24-21 lead, with a face-mask penalty giving them extra life after Galt stopped them on a third down.
Bulahan was sacked twice on Galt’s last drive, which stalled in the Warriors’ own territory. Cobleigh pointed to the play of Robert Maple and Christopher Bustamante for helping Galt on both offense and defense.
For Liberty Ranch, a close first quarter quickly evaporated as Center pushed a 6-0 lead to 28-0 by halftime. After another standoff in the third quarter, the Cougars extended their lead again in the fourth.
“Yeah, I mean, there’s no way to sugar coat it. We’ve just got to get better,” Liberty Ranch coach Anthony Linebaugh said. “I was proud of my team’s demeanor, how they were talking with each other, encouraging each other. When you’re 16-17 years old, to be able to talk to each other the way they did, I was proud of that. That was good, communication was good.”
Center proved to be too much, though. Liberty Ranch’s lone score came via a 2-yard run by Gabe Simoes in the fourth quarter.
“They’ve been a playoff team for a number of years now. They’ve got some size and some speed, and they’re tough,” Linebaugh said. “Some teams try to exploit the wide side of the field; they will make you pay at the boundary if you’re not ready to defend. They don’t make a lot of mistakes.”
Looking at the positives, the player that stood out to Linebaugh was Elijah Freeman, who knocked away a sure touchdown pass on defense right before halftime, and also nearly scored with a long run in the fourth quarter that ultimately set up Simoes’ score.