Five area girls are headed to the CIF State Wrestling Championships this weekend at Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield.

Lodi High’s Jocelyn Shelley, Azaria Biegler and Elora Parises and Tokay’s Kayleen Tuavao and Kelly Meehan all earned berths to the state tourney by placing in the top six in their respective weight divisions this past weekend at the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters tournament at Stockton Arena.

