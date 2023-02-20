Five area girls are headed to the CIF State Wrestling Championships this weekend at Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield.
Lodi High’s Jocelyn Shelley, Azaria Biegler and Elora Parises and Tokay’s Kayleen Tuavao and Kelly Meehan all earned berths to the state tourney by placing in the top six in their respective weight divisions this past weekend at the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters tournament at Stockton Arena.
Parises, who went 5-1 in the 189-pound weight division, and Tuavao, who went 4-1 at 137, each placed third and both are making return trips to the state championships, where they both went 1-2 last year.
At Masters, Biegler went 4-1 and placed third at 126 and Shelley went 4-2 and finished fifth at 116 to earn state berths, while Tokay’s Meehan went 3-3 and placed sixth at 150. Other Tokay girls wrestling last weekend included Lily Mogler (131, 3-2), Cynthia Isordia,(143, 2-3), Sheridan Arends (189, 2-3), Neveah Rivas (235, 2-3), Maliah Gomez (160, 1-2) and Irma Gonzalez (170, 0-2). Lodi’s Jayda VanSteenberge (131, 0-2) was also in action.
Tokay girls finished third as a team with 68 points while Lodi placed fifth with 64 points. No Lodi or Tokay boys advanced to state.
Competing for the Tigers were Richard Mendonca (170. 3-2), Marcus Mireles (132, 2-2), Diego Alcantara (113, 1-2), David Cera (106, 0-2), Aiden Sweetman, (195, 0-2) and Hijazi Mikbel (285, 0-2).
Representing Lodi were Carter Simpson (132, 1-2), Drew Luiz (106, 0-2), Ethan Warmerdam (113, 0-2) and Andrew Tate (182, 0-2).
